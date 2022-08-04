Otter Network Partners With Singular.live on Live Graphics for Multicamera Smartphone Production

BURBANK, Calif. & AUSTIN, Texas—Otter Network is collaborating with Singular.live on graphics for multi-camera livestream productions. Singular’s On Device mode will allow users of Otter Director, a software suite that enables any iPhone or Android device to stream or record footage on up to four devices simultaneously anywhere in the world, to stream events with professional, studio-quality graphics.

Otter Director delivers studio features that enable seamless switching of camera angles at the touch of a button, with instant cloud access for collaboration. Singular’s graphics, rendered directly on a device running Otter Director, can be customized with an audience-specific look and feel, providing technical directors and producers with new levels of design customization. Developed initially for live music capture, Otter Director has been used for rapid content creation for ad agencies, brands, and venues alike, the company said.

“The value of delivering high-quality video productions with mobile devices ultimately begs for professional on-air graphics that can complete the look of a production,” said Nick Tangborn, co-founder and CEO of Otter Network. “We have created Otter Director as a tool for professionals who want to leverage lower-cost capabilities for producing high-quality work, and the Singular team complements our vision perfectly.”

Otter has recently used Otter Director for productions with 3TEN Austin City Limits Live, The Salt Lick, and Lamborghini Austin.

“We see the integration of Singular into Otter Director as a sign of the mobile generation of content creators implementing broadcast-quality solutions, right in the palms of their hands,” said Andrew Heimbold, CEO of Singular.live. “Providing creatives with richer toolsets, in a cloud-agnostic way, is the core of our work with Otter Network.”