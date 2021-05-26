MRMC Releases Bolt Mini Model Mover

LONDON—The Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) has announced a new high-speed robotic arm that is designed to allow companies to enter the world of high-end motion control at lower pricepoints.

The Nikon-owned company has developed the new Bolt Mini Model Mover as an entry-level machine with a versatile, lightweight, 6-axis high-speed arm designed for payloads up to 8kg. Prices start at below £50k or under $68,000.

The robotic arm can be used as a standalone system or synchronised with a camera shooting bot and enables full manipulation of products with repeat pass precision, timing and triggering capabilities. It comes with three mounting plates, including chuck mount and cheese plate, giving users a wide range of capture possibilities, as well as a gripper option. The 42kg unit is designed to be set-up quickly, can be mounted to a table or set on the floor, and comes transport-ready in a compact flight case.

When used with MRMC’s motion control software, Flair, it allows users to shoot classic liquid pours, stirs, whirls, and splashes, or mount utensils like forks, spoons, or even sports accessories such as shoes or rackets to get the most dynamic high-end shots.

“The Bolt Mini Model Mover might be the smallest arm we do, but we have taken no shortcuts with it,” explained Assaff Rawner, managing director of MRMC. “It features the same Academy-Award-winning engineering excellence as the rest of our Bolt family. By bringing the entry-level price of high-end, high-speed robotics down to a sub £50k [$68k] price point, we hope to introduce a whole new sector of the industry to the enormous creative potential of motion control.”

For more information, visit https://www.mrmoco.com/.