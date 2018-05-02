Marshall Releases New Quad-Viewer/Switcher

TORRANCE, CA—Marshall Electronics—a provider of video, audio and multimedia systems for broadcast, pro A/V, audio and OEM applications—announces the new Marshall VMV-402-SH, a compact, lightweight quad-viewer and switcher. The switcher allows users to view up to four 3G HD-SDI video signals in resolutions up to 1920x1080p, making it especially suitable for any control room requiring multiple video inputs to be displayed on a single screen.

Marshall VMV-402-SH (front)

The Marshall VMV-402-SH enables broadcasters to add cameras to create more compelling productions, and then seamlessly switch between the inputs to select a single view for output. It also offers independent audiometers and control, with the ability to adjust brightness, contrast, hue and saturation.

The Marshall VMV-402-SH has an embedded processor that converts signals from input sources to match the native resolution of monitors, flat panel displays and projectors, as well as one SDI output and one HDMI output, with user-selectable output settings up to 4K2K 60Hz (HDMI output.

The Marshall VMV-402-SH is pre-programmed with five default quad-view layouts and supports tally function when using the quad-view output. The easy-access, front facing buttons light up to let users know which video source is selected. The unit can also be controlled through IR remote control, RS-232 over USB and Ethernet.

The switcher expands Marshall’s product portfolio, which includes: POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones, and pro AV production equipment.