EEG shows file-based caption legalizer
EEG has developed a high-quality, software-based caption legalizer for file-based MPEG-2 workflows.
The new MPEG-2 caption legalizer processes MPEG streams for VOD libraries and other compressed applications. With the capability to solve difficult captioning problems by ensuring a fully compliant data stream, the new legalizer reduces broadcast engineers’ downtime from DTV captioning-related difficulties.
