Scripps Sets up AI Strategy Team

CINCINNATI—In a notable example of how broadcasters are turning to AI to improve operations and open up new business opportunities, The E.W. Scripps Company has set up a leadership team to guide the company’s artificial intelligence strategy.

As part of the effort, Kerry Oslund has been named vice president of AI strategy, and Christina Hartman has been named vice president of emerging technology operations. Both are new positions and will report to Laura Tomlin, Scripps chief transformation officer.

In addition, Keith St. Peter, the new director of newsroom AI, will lead AI strategy for news and report to Hartman.

“Our goal is to quickly and responsibly transform our organization into a nimble environment that fosters innovation at all levels, inspiring revenue growth, efficient workflows and new product development,” Tomlin said. “AI will play a critical role in reshaping our operating systems and company culture.”

Oslund has been vice president of enterprise strategy and business development for Scripps, focused on driving adoption and strategic initiatives around ATSC 3.0 broadcasting technology, datacasting and maximizing the use of spectrum. Oslund is on the Board of Directors for ATSC.

In this new Scripps role, he will drive AI strategy with an emphasis on business development. “Like spectrum, AI has the potential of becoming another foundational asset for the company,” Oslund said. “This is an exciting time for Scripps to be a leader in both spaces.”

Hartman has been vice president and head of Scripps News, which on Nov. 15 moved to streaming-only platforms after ending its over-the-air broadcasts. She has served as co-chair of Scripps’ AI Governance Committee, established to proactively drive safe AI awareness and adoption. The committee published AI guidelines on the company’s Media Trust Center. She will contribute to strategy and continue to play a leading role in ethical adoption of AI across the organization.

“Driving AI fluency within our workforce and adoption within our workflows will unleash a new era of innovation and creativity,” Hartman said. “I couldn’t be more excited to help lead that transformation with Kerry and Keith under Laura’s leadership.”

St. Peter joined Scripps in 2021 and most recently served as news director at KIVI, the Scripps-owned television station in Boise, Idaho. Prior to that, he was senior executive producer at KNXV, the Scripps-owned television station in Phoenix. As AI technology and its relevant use cases in newsrooms evolve, St. Peter will be responsible for training, adapting and developing newsroom solutions – while ensuring journalistic integrity, accuracy and fairness.