NABA Joins Trusted Partner Network's Fix It or Risk It Campaign

TORONTO—The North American Broadcasters Association (NABA) has joined Trusted Partner Network’s (TPN) “Fix It or Risk It” campaign, a new initiative designed to raise cybersecurity awareness and strengthen cybersecurity practices across the broadcast media, film and entertainment industry.

The campaign officially launched during the 2026 IBC Show in Amsterdam, where there were several panels, networking happy hours and other events held as part of the launch campaign.

“Cyber threats are more prolific than ever today,” NABA Director-General Rebecca Hanson said. “It’s increasingly important for the media industry to take cyber precautions seriously, and the Fix It or Risk It campaign helps raise that awareness for media professionals across all departments and seniority levels.”

Rebecca Hanson (Image credit: NABA)

NABA’s Cybersecurity Committee has consistently worked to promote best practices and has released a series of free, publicly available Cybersecurity Recommendations over the years. Now, through this partnership with TPN on Fix It or Risk It, NABA hopes to help encourage organizations across the spectrum of the entertainment industry to take action before vulnerabilities become incidents.

“Our view is that cybersecurity is not just a problem for film, or broadcast, or any one individual industry; cybersecurity is everyone’s problem,” Terri Davies, president, TPN, said. “By providing free resources, education, security alerts and ongoing campaign content, Fix It or Risk It meets people at their own level and helps them take practical steps that fit the way they work – whatever their role, organization or budget.”

On the heels of the official launch of the Fix It or Risk campaign, Davies was a guest speaker at NABA's CyberUniversity 2.0 event held at The Greene Space at WNYC radio in New York on Oct. 20. The impactful one-day event convened cybersecurity experts from a range of industries, including broadcast and film, law enforcement, higher education and more for a full day of workshops, panels, real-world case studies and actionable insights into the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape broadcasters face daily.

Click here for more information about the Fix It or Risk It campaign.