Scripps Taps Knutson, Tomlin for New Leadership Roles

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has announced new roles, contingent on the closing of its acquisition of ION Media. Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Lisa Knutson will lead the new Scripps national television networks business, and Executive Vice President, National Media Laura Tomlin will become chief administrative officer of the company.

Scripps’ acquisition of ION Media is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, pending regulatory approvals. In their new roles, Knutson and Tomlin will continue to report to Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson.

Lisa Knutson (Image credit: Scripps)

“Lisa and Laura are strong leaders, each of whom has a proven track record of creatively and strategically guiding Scripps through periods of change and growth,” Symson said. “In these new roles, both will be instrumental in continuing the company’s tradition of capitalizing on the evolution of the media landscape.”

Knutson will oversee the operations of the newly combined businesses of ION Media, the five Katz networks and Newsy. She joined the company in 2005 and served as chief strategy officer and chief administrative officer before being appointed chief financial officer.

Laura Tomlin (Image credit: Scripps)

Tomlin will lead human resources, information technology and enterprise strategy, with a focus on consumer technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. She joined Scripps in 2010 to build the internal recruiting team and led human resources and business operations for the company’s former Digital division before being named executive vice president, National Media.

Scripps has begun the process of identifying a new CFO to replace Knutson when the transaction closes.