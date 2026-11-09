Hearst TV Ups WCVB’s Kevin Kalia to Regional Director of Engineering

NEW YORK—Hearst Television has elevated Kevin Kalia to regional director of engineering effective Jan. 1.

Kalia had been director of engineering at Hearst-owned ABC affiliate WCVB-TV in Boston since 2023 and will remain based at that station.

He’ll share groupwide engineering oversight with Hearst TV’s two other regional directors of engineering, Michael Saffell, based at WMUR-TV Manchester, N.H., and Greg Turner, based at WBAL-TV Baltimore.

“Kevin has demonstrated the leadership and technical judgment needed to guide engineering across our enterprise,” Hearst Senior Vice President, Broadcast Engineering and Technology Stefan Hadl said. “He brings a strong understanding of broadcast operations, a track record of solving complex challenges, and the ability to build trusted, effective teams. His experience as well as his commitment to innovation and reliable, high-quality service make him exceptionally well suited for this role.”

At WCVB, Kalia launched Hearst’s first-ever virtual set, used for news programs “Chronicle” and “On the Record.” He also led the technical teams responsible for the national Boston Marathon telecast coproduced with ESPN, the national Sail Boston telecast and WCVB’s annual holiday specials.

Prior to WCVB, Kalia was director of engineering at WGAL-TV, the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate in Harrisburg, Pa. He led that station through the pandemic and the largest renovation in its history. He also built WGAL’s relationships with the region’s universities and high schools to provide resources to media students, Hearst said, including a grant from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters to fund new equipment for McCaskey High School that served as a template for other Pennsylvania schools.

Prior to WGAL, he was assistant chief engineeer at WYFF-TV in Greensville-Spartanburg, S.C.; content acquisition and technology manager at WTAE Pittsburgh; and a news producer at WTAJ Altoona, Pa. He is a member of SMPTE, a graduate of Penn State University and a participant in the Hearst Management Insitute.