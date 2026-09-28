Scripps Taps Digital News Veteran Sean McGarvy to Lead News Strategy

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company has promoted veteran news leader Sean McGarvy to head of news, effective Oct. 5.

As part of the company’s efforts to transform how it delivers trusted journalism and builds stronger community connections, McGarvy will lead news and content strategy and oversee news standards for Scripps News Group, bringing Scripps’ local newsrooms, digital operations and Scripps News, the company’s national streaming news network, closer together under a unified consumer focused strategy.

McGarvy will report to Dean Littleton, who was promoted to president of media in July.

“Scripps’ transformation is about evolving our organization to serve audiences and communities in new ways,” Littleton said. “Our journalism is central to that work, and Sean brings the news judgment, operational discipline and audience focus needed to help align our local newsrooms, digital operations and Scripps News around the needs of American news consumers. His leadership will help us move trusted journalism faster across platforms while strengthening the connection between our reporting and the communities we serve.”

Most recently, McGarvy served as Scripps’ senior director of digital news operations, leading strategy and audience growth across Scripps News Group’s digital platforms, including YouTube and Meta. He has helped expand the reach and impact of the company’s journalism through audience-driven news strategies and a coordinated approach to digital publishing and streaming news. Previously, as senior director of local news strategy, he worked with Scripps’ local TV markets to deepen community connection and strengthen collaboration across Scripps News Group.

Earlier in his Scripps career, McGarvy was news director at WEWS, Scripps’ ABC affiliate in Cleveland, and assistant news director at KMGH, Scripps’ ABC affiliate in Denver. His career spans almost 30 years in newsrooms across the country, including managing editor and assignment manager roles at local TV stations and Fox News Channel. His work has been recognized with seven Edward R. Murrow Awards and 10 regional Emmy Awards.

McGarvy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Missouri in Columbia.