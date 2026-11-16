SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Marcy Lefkovitz has joined cloud-based media supply chain technology providers SDVI as vice president of strategic accounts, effective Dec. 1.

In the newly created role, she’ll be responsible for the company’s relationships with some of the company’s largest media and entertainment customers, expanding their use of its SDVI Rally media supply-chain platform.

She most recently served as senior vice president of product innovation at Dalet.

“Our largest customers are making strategic decisions about how they run their operations, and they want partners who understand their business from the inside,” said Simon Eldridge, SDVI co-founder and chief operating officer, to whom Lefkovitz will report. “Marcy has sat on both sides of that table. She led some of the biggest operational transformations at Disney and ABC News, and she has shaped products and customer programs on the vendor side. Media executives already trust her advice, and that is the role we want her to play for our customers.”

She had previously been Dalet’s senior vice president of customer success. Before that, she was the executive overseeing TelevisaUnivision’s cloud transformation of its glass-to-glass media supply chain orchestration, SDVI said.

As vice president of technology and workflow strategy at The Walt Disney Co., Lefkovitz led the relocation of the company’s master control and media services operations to The Woodlands, Texas, instituted the first automated control room for network news at ABC News and transformed Disney’s edit and asset management infrastructure and workflows. In the earlier part of her career, she was an editor, producer and director of news production at ABC News.

“I spent most of my career on the customer side, and I know how much a trusted technology partner matters when your organization is navigating change,” Lefkovitz said. “Content is SDVI’s customers’ most precious commodity, and SDVI built Rally with deep respect for media and media operations.”

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Lefkovitz was the ABC network lead on the ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV initiative and a founding board member of the ATSC 3.0 Security Authority (A3SA). She has been a member of the National Association of Broadcasters Technology Committee, the North American Broadcasters Association Executive Board, the Digital Production Partnership and the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers. She has won multiple Emmy and duPont-Columbia awards.