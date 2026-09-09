Dalet Promotes Brian Doheny to CEO

NEW YORK—Media software technology provider Dalet has promoted Brian Doheny to chief executive officer.

Doheny had led the company in April as president and chief revenue officer, leading the company’s go-to-market and customer experience organizations. As CEO, he will lead Dalet’s global strategy and operations.

Dalet provides enterprise media asset management systems, newsroom computer systems and content supply-chain orchestration platforms to broadcasters, studios and enterprise content owners.

“Since joining Dalet, I have had the opportunity to spend time with our customers, partners, and teams around the world, and one thing is very clear: the pace of change in our industry is only accelerating, and Dalet is uniquely positioned to lead the way,” Doheny said. “Our opportunity is not simply to respond to that change. It is to anticipate it. We need to understand the challenges our customers face today, anticipate the ones they’ll face in the future, and how Dalet will help address them with speed and confidence.”

Doheny, a 30-year technology industry veteran, was chief revenue officer at risk management software provider Veriforce before joining Dalet. He also held senior leadership posts at TIBCO and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, among other companies.

“Brian has brought strong strategic focus and operational discipline to Dalet, while keeping customer value at the center of the company’s strategy,” said Will Brennan, managing partner of Dalet owner Long Path Partners. “His appointment as CEO reflects our confidence in his ability to lead Dalet through its next phase and ensure we continue to innovate around the evolving needs of our customers and the broader media industry.”