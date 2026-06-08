Sam Craig Joins Grass Valley as VP, Global Pre-Sales

MONTREAL, Quebec—Grass Valley has named Sam Craig as vice president, global pre-sales.

In the new U.S.-based role, Craig will work closely with Grass Valley’s regional pre-sales leadership across the Americas, APAC and EMEA to further strengthen collaboration, standardize back practices and support strategic customer initiatives to accelerate adoption across the Grass Valley Media Universe, the company said.

He returns to Grass Valley from Diversified, where he was vice president of advisory services, leading its technical consultancy and solutions organization.

“Sam brings a unique combination of technical expertise, operational leadership, and deep knowledge of the media technology industry,” Grass Valley Chief Revenue Officer Tim Banks said. “Having previously played an important role in the evolution of our global pre-sales organization, he understands both our customers and our business. We are thrilled to welcome him back to the team.”

In his prior, seven-year stint with Grass Valley, Craig had been VP, global pre-sales. A 20-year veteran with experience in broadcast engineering, enterprise AV, live production, IP-based media infrastructure and cloud-enabled workflows, he has held leadership roles across systems integration, broadcast operations and media technology operations, Grass Valley said.

“Our customers are navigating a rapidly evolving media landscape, and they need trusted partners who can help them move forward with confidence,” Craig said. “Grass Valley’s unique combination of software-defined innovation, proven mission-critical hardware and deep workflow expertise gives customers a practical path to modernize, transform their operations and protect their investments. I’m thrilled to be returning at such an important time and to help accelerate the impact we can deliver for customers around the world.”