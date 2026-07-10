Game Creek Video Standardizes on Grass Valley’s K-Frame Switchers

MONTREAL—Game Creek Video, one of North America’s largest mobile production providers, has reached an agreement with Grass Valley to purchase 10 fully configured K-Frame production switchers as part of a two-year fleet expansion program.

Two K-Frame systems have already been delivered, with the remaining eight scheduled over the next two years.

Game Creek serves major professional sports leagues and premium live event productions across the United States. , and the agreement continues a long-standing relationship between the two companies.

“We have always invested in technology that gives our clients the flexibility and performance they need for the most demanding productions,” said Pat Sullivan, president and founder, Game Creek Video, which produces major professional sports leagues and premium live event productions across the United States. “The K-Frame platform and its fully IP-native configuration reflects our commitment to serve our demanding customers by building customers by building a fleet of trucks ready for modern live production workflows.”

Each K-Frame system will be deployed with a Kayenne 4ME control surface and configured identically, featuring nine MEs and a fully loaded 192×96 IP-architecture. The common specification provides Game Creek with a consistent operational framework across its fleet to support high-end sports and entertainment productions.

“The combination of scale, reliability and IP capabilities made K-Frame the right fit for our next generation of trucks,” said Jason Taubman, senior vice president of technology, Game Creek Video. “Standardizing on a common architecture gives our engineering and production teams the same unique capabilities, regardless of which truck is on-site.”

Grass Valley will showcase its latest live production solutions, including the K-Frame production switcher family, at Booth 219 at the 44th Annual IDEA Conference, taking place 12–15 July at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, Cincinnati, Ohio.