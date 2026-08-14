Grass Valley to Showcase Software, Hardware-Defined Solutions at IBC2026

Grass Valley’s IBC booth will show the Dynamic Media Facility in action.

MONTREAL—Grass Valley will demonstrate the principles of the Dynamic Media Facility, bringing hardware, software-defined applications, existing infrastructure and partner technologies together as one unified media operation during IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Through its active support of the JT-DMF industry initiative and the open standards that will underpin the Dynamic Media Facility, the company will feature a complete, camera-to-consumer workflow while demonstrating how Grass Valley AMPP will continue to adopt DMF-aligned standards.

The demonstration will feature Grass Valley hardware, including LDX cameras, its latest Altair router and the new ACE-3901-GRID MXL gateway, with AMPP OS-based applications as an end-to-end media workflow.

ACE-3901-GRID bridges existing SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 infrastructure with software-defined workflows, while AMPP provides the orchestration, media fabric and scalable compute needed to deploy applications across on-premises, edge and cloud environments.

This hybrid-by-design approach allows media organizations to introduce software-defined production alongside the infrastructure, workflows and operational expertise already delivering value. Dedicated systems continue to provide predictable performance for live operations, while AMPP-based applications add flexibility and scalable processing where required.

Grass Valley said openness is a core principle of its strategy. AMPP allows users to combine technologies from Grass Valley its partners around their operational requirements without creating another closed production environment.

Native support for the Media eXchange Layer (MXL) extends this approach by providing software media functions with a shared method for accessing and exchanging media. It replaces application-specific approaches to media transport, conversion and integration.

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At IBC2026, Grass Valley will demonstrate native MXL v1.1 support in AMPP and the latest NMOS implementations for MXL flow discovery and control.

The showcase also reflects the accelerating growth of the Grass Valley partner ecosystem. Technologies from Calrec, Lawo, Haivision, TVU Networks and Zoom will operate alongside Grass Valley solutions within real-world, multi-vendor workflows.

The company’s booth will serve as a connected production environment, demonstrating how SDI, SMPTE ST 2110, and MXL support different parts of a modern media workflow.

Visitors will see these technologies working together across live production, networking, processing, monitoring, content workflows, orchestration and automation. Grass Valley production switchers will extend familiar control surfaces across hardware and software-defined environments, while ACE-3901-GRID will connect established facility infrastructure with MXL-native applications in AMPP.

The showcase will include reverse REMI production and the remote operation of a software-defined OB truck in partnership with DMC Production and Broadcast Solutions.

See Grass Valley at IBC2026, stand 9.A01.

More information is available on the company’s website.