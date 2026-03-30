TSL Acquires JLCooper Electronics After the Passing of Founder Jim Cooper

NORTHRIDGE, CALIF.— TSL today announced the acquisition of JLCooper Electronics, a pioneer in professional control, automation, synchronization, and interfacing products.

The announcement was made after the death of founder Jim Cooper was announced on March 16. TSL says the acquisition “ensures continuity of service and support for its global customer base spanning live events, music, radio, pro-AV, and education markets.”

Cooper got his start at UCLA AND was also Chief Engineer at Oberheim Electronics before launching JL Cooper in 1979. He was also a former President of the MIDI Manufacturers Association.

Article continues below

Notable JL Cooper customers include Cirque du Soleil, NBA, Grand Ole Opry and global artists including Depeche Mode, Pearl Jam and Hans Zimmer, as well as a wide range of OEM clients that align with TSL’s strategic growth plans.

TSL says the move further expands its capabilities into adjacent markets while broadening its technology offering to its core broadcast customers.

“JLCooper’s range of interfaces will be great additions to TSL’s Hummingbird control ecosystem, giving creators, operators, and engineers expanded options and greater flexibility in how they connect and control systems within the latest software-defined, cloud, and hybrid workflows,” the company said in a statement. “The addition of MIDI control and communication solutions further enhances TSL's capabilities and broadens TSL’s industry reach into music and audio production, opening up the enormous breadth of devices compatible with the MIDI industry-standard, which Jim Cooper himself helped to create and establish.”

Following the acquisition, TSL will move JLCooper’s production operations from El Segundo, CA to its base in Northridge, CA after which TSL will commence production and shipping of JLCooper solutions.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“With the sad news of Jim Cooper’s passing, it was important to find a way to secure the future for JLCooper’s revered technology, while ensuring continuity for its customers and we’re glad we’ve been able to move so quickly to achieve this,” said Matthew Quade, CEO, TSL. “Bringing its solutions into the TSL Hummingbird ecosystem, which already combines and has expanded the much-loved Tallyman and DNF Controls capabilities, will only enhance the flexibility and choice available to our customers, while broadening the markets that Hummingbird can support.”

“We were all terribly shocked and saddened by Jim’s passing, and have been working round the clock to find a way forward for his business that would ensure his legacy continues and maintains support for the users that have grown to love JLCooper solutions for the past 46 years,” said Chuck Thompson, General Manager, JLCooper Electronics. “I’ve been delighted by how TSL has been able to provide a route forward in a short timescale, and the professional understanding and support the TSL team has shown. I can’t imagine a better home for the brand and products and look forward to working with TSL on providing customers with enhanced options for their future workflows.”