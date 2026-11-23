Sony cameras in use on the set of Netflix’s ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket.’

SYDNEY—Bringing “Wonka’s The Golden Ticket” and its chocolate factory to life for Netflix required a camera system large enough to cover an entire manufactured world and consistent enough that the audience would never notice it.

Director of Photography Peter Vidulich tackled that task with 133 Sony cameras, spanning robotic PTZ units, FX6 bodies and VENICE cinema cameras, operated as a single ecosystem on a production shot in Sydney.

“Wonka’s The Golden Ticket,” from Fremantle’s Eureka Productions, is a reality competition inspired by the Roald Dahl novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and its 1971 film adaptation. The show, premiering on Netflix Sept. 23, follows 12 “Golden Ticket” winners, each accompanied by a partner of their choosing, through a series of physical, mental and moral challenges to win what’s described as “a life-changing prize.”

Peter Vidulich (R.) and colleagues on the set of “Wonka’s The Golden Ticket.” (Image credit: Sony)

The show took its contestants into an extraordinary chocolate factory that had to feel colorful, imaginative and cinematic while still functioning as a set for a large-scale unscripted competition series.

“The idea was to take the contestants into an extraordinary chocolate factory and make them feel as though they were genuinely stepping into the world of Wonka,” Vidulich said. “From a cinematography perspective, that presented some interesting challenges. We needed a camera system that could give us beautiful cinematic images while also allowing us to capture the unpredictable action of a competition show.”

Across the production, 133 Sony cameras were deployed, including the main cinematic bodies, robotic cameras, specialist moving setups and numerous locked-off positions. That number reflects the scale of the environment rather than an appetite for equipment.

A production of this size is never the work of one person and Vidulich is direct about where the visual identity came from.

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“The look of ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ came from a close creative collaboration between myself, director Rich Kim, production designer Chris Batson and our lighting designers Alex Laguna and Simon Lee,” he said. “Chris Batson’s production design was fundamental to creating the extraordinary world of the Wonka factory. The scale, detail, colors and architecture of the sets gave us an incredible canvas to work with. It was then our job to bring that world to life through lighting, camera movement, framing and atmosphere.”

Making that world feel as if it changed as the series progressed was one of the harder problems. The factory needed different moods, different times of day and a distinct identity for each area. The solution was unusual. The production was shot in a studio without a conventional ceiling to accommodate the required lighting environment, with moving lights and enormous soft boxes suspended above the set on an overhead grid.

The ‘Wonka’ studio’s unconventional ceiling. (Image credit: Sony)

“That gave our lighting team incredible flexibility, but it also meant we needed to work very closely with the VFX team,” Vidulich said. “With no conventional ceiling, the lighting grid and equipment above the set had to be carefully considered in relation to camera positions, framing and visual effects requirements. It was a constant collaboration between cinematography, lighting, production design and VFX.”

The result was a night look, moments where sunlight appeared to pass through the factory and a range of atmospheres shaped by the story. Second unit DoP Ben Fogarty and lighting designer Simon Lee drove much of the work capturing the factory coming to life and as contestants faced harder challenges the visual approach moved towards more contrast and darkness.

“It was important that the lighting didn't simply provide exposure,” Vidulich said. “It had to help tell the story.”

At the heart of the production were 17 Sony VENICE 1 cameras inside the chocolate factory, chosen for the image quality, color and flexibility needed for cinematic coverage. Two Sony BURANO cameras handled specialist moving applications, including SHOTOVER for overhead shots.

The Sony FX6 carried a broad range of duties. It covered locked-off positions in the contestants’ living quarters and the exterior opening sequence at White Bay in Sydney, where two jibs sat around the factory gates alongside drone aerial coverage.

“We needed a camera package that could move quickly between the exterior and interior environments,” Vidulich said. “The weather wasn't always on our side. We were certainly hoping the rain would stay away.”

An FX6 mounted on a Tilta Float system gave the production its most fluid tool, allowing the camera to move in and out of the set with ease to follow contestants and capture moments from within the factory without the constraint of a larger rig. Vidulich used it extensively for B-roll across the factory, including the Wonka Vision and Volume Stage sets and heavily for filming the Oompa-Loompas.

The contestants’ living quarters were covered by 50 Sony AM7 cameras. Vidulich tested the model at Cutting Edge and came away impressed by its focal range, autofocus capabilities and S-Log3 support. “It was an easy decision to bring them into the production,” he said.

Thirty Sony FR7 robotic cameras were positioned through the factory, including interview areas, the WonkaVator and the Wonka Vision set. Remote operation changed how the production could be staffed.“Rather than having operators sitting around all day waiting for a moment to happen, we could position the cameras, control them remotely and capture the action when it mattered,” Vidulich said. “Our robo operators did a fantastic job.”

Thirty robotic cameras were positioned throughout the chocolate factory set. (Image credit: Sony)

Pairing the VENICE 1 with the Fujinon DUVO 25 to 1000mm lens solved a problem specific to the environment. In a space that large, the ability to find action on the far side without repositioning cameras is decisive.

“The 25 to 1000mm gave us extraordinary flexibility,” Vidulich said. “We could establish the scale of the factory with wider shots, then move into very intimate details and contestant reactions from a considerable distance. We didn't always want to interrupt the action or have cameras moving around the contestants. The long zoom range allowed us to stay in position while still finding the moments that mattered.”

Angénieux Optimo 24 to 290mm zooms fitted with 2x doublers extended the effective range to 48 to 580mm. Canon 25 to 250mm and 15 to 120mm lenses covered the specialized moving setups, including the AGITO and SHOTOVER platforms.

“For me, it was about choosing the right camera and lens combination for each job,” Vidulich said. “Every setup had a purpose.”

The real technical achievement was consistency. Matching footage from VENICE, BURANO, FX6, AM7 and FR7 bodies in post is where large multicamera productions usually come unstuck.

“The Sony ecosystem gave us that consistency,” Vidulich said. “The cameras worked well together, and we were very happy with how the images matched in the edit, including the footage from the AM7 cameras. Having that confidence in the images meant we could concentrate on the creative side of the production rather than constantly worrying about technical differences between cameras.”

The workflow behind that was substantial. The PTZ fleet fed a system capable of recording 80 individual streams directly to a central server when required, while the VENICE and FX6 cameras recorded to their own cards in ProRes 422 HQ and at 1920 x 1080, respectively. Those choices were about managing data volume at scale without losing image quality.

“Wonka’s The Golden Ticket” was shot with the exterior sequence at White Bay in Sydney and the factory built in a local studio. A production of this size involves a full crew, a large equipment package, post-production work and specialized vendors into the local market and gives Australian technicians and operators experience on a scale that few domestic productions can offer.

“One of the things that ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ so special for me was the opportunity to shoot a production of this scale here in Australia,” Vidulich said. “Although we had an international crew and were working on a major international production, it was fantastic to see something of this size being made in our own country. Productions like this bring significant opportunities and activity to the Australian film and television industry, supporting local businesses, crew, suppliers and the wider production community.

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