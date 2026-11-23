BRIDGEVILLE, Pa.—Brightline Lighting has introduced its MOD2 two-module unit, designed to bring studio-quality lighting to larger spaces with high grids and longer throws.

Following the introduction of the MOD1 in July, the MOD2 is the second fixture in Brightline’s new MOD Series of professional LED lighting solutions. It brings the family’s soft illumination and directional flexibility to larger production spaces, particularly studios with lighting grids 12 feet or higher.

The MOD2 retains the MOD1’s streamlined, 22.52-inch length while doubling the fixture’s height and power. Each of its two modules consumes 32 watts, and the complete fixture weighs 17 pounds (7.71 kilograms).

It carries forward the approach that shaped the MOD1: combine the flattering illumination of Brightline’s Flex-T rotating, lay-in ceiling fixture with the directional versatility of its SeriesONE LED studio fixtures. It extends that combination beyond compact podcast rooms into larger studios where the desired look falls somewhere between a traditional production facility and an architectural space.

These rooms need lighting that serves the camera while fitting comfortably into the surroundings. The MOD family gives designers a consistent set of features across different fixture sizes, allowing them to choose the configuration that suits the room. The MOD3 and MOD4 will follow, expanding those choices further.

The MOD2 uses LEDs with greater than 97 CRI for accurate color reproduction on camera. Fixed color temperature options and a variable white model allow lighting professionals to match the fixture to the environment’s lighting and production needs.

Module components adjust plus or minus 90 degrees, with spot- or flood-beam control options available for each module, helping designers place light where talent needs it.

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For system control and monitoring, the MOD2 offers DMX512 Remote Device Management (RDM), with bidirectional communication for addressing, status, temperature and life expectancy. An available 19-inch rack-mounted driver provides up to 600 watts for low-voltage control in 120–230V applications. Multiple drivers can be linked to accommodate larger projects.

More information is available on the company’s website.