Carrie Healey Joins NAB as Vice President of Communications

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has named Carrie Healey vice president of communications. Healey will report to Michelle Lehman, chief of staff and executive vice president of Public Affairs at the NAB.

Healey will serve as NAB’s primary spokesperson and media relations strategist to advance broadcasters’ policy priorities before Congress and the Federal Communications Commission.

Healey leads a press team that includes Grace Whaley, director of communications and social media, and Judianne Meredith, communications coordinator.

“Carrie brings a wealth of expertise in strategic communications and public affairs, along with a deep understanding of the policymaking process that will strengthen our advocacy on behalf of local broadcasters,” said Lehman. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the NAB team.”

Healey most recently served as a client engagement lead at Purple Strategies, where she developed communications strategies for advocacy and public affairs campaigns on behalf of clients across a range of issues.

Prior to that, Healey was senior director of external communications and media relations at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She previously led communications for Rep. Donald Norcross (NJ) and served as national press secretary and deputy communications director for John Delaney’s presidential campaign. Healey brings media industry expertise to NAB from her roles at AOL, The Grio and MS NOW (formerly MSNBC).