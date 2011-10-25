Mosart Medialab Sponsors News Xchange 2011

BERGEN, Norway -- Oct. 25, 2011 -- Mosart Medialab will sponsor the News Xchange conference in Cascais, Portugal, on Nov. 2-4, and will showcase version 3.0 of its newscast automation system at the event.

Underwritten by Eurovision, the News Xchange conference prides itself on staging the news industry's most provocative and most insightful discussions, where those with a passion for news come to connect, collaborate, challenge, and create. The News Xchange community comes together to re-imagine what news is about in the world today, what news should be about in best practice, and what news will be about in the future.

The fastest-growing newscast automation system in Europe, Mosart(R) has been selected by many of the leading names in broadcasting. Mosart(R) version 3.0 includes a range of new features and functions that add to the capabilities of the most versatile and powerful system on the market, including a redesigned graphical user interface (GUI) with user-configurability and the capability to store settings. Story elements such as cameras, clips, and graphics can easily be assigned to buttons allowing easy and quick access. Buttons can also be assigned to a range of interface overviews, making the GUI a shot box for touch screens and adaptable for a variety of TV productions. Story scripts from the newsroom computer system are shown directly in the Mosart(R) GUI, and Mosart(R) operators can store clips and graphical elements in a pool ready for execution on request.

Further information on Mosart Medialab and its products is available at www.mosart.no

About Mosart Medialab

Mosart Medialab is a subsidiary of TV2 and one of the cluster of technology spin-offs originating from TV 2 including Vizrt, StormGeo, Vimond, and Wolftech. Mosart Medialab (www.mosart.no) develops and markets the Mosart(R) automation system for news, sports, weather, and live broadcasting applications. Conceived in 2002 at TV2 by professional news directors, producers, and editors, Mosart meets the demands of live production by simplifying workflow and control, eliminating operational errors, and providing a highly flexible environment for ad hoc operation. High-level gallery control is combined with a sophisticated user interface, making it easy to override the schedule and improvise when breaking news demands instant response. Open-systems architecture ensures industry-leading compatibility with the widest range of third-party systems. Mosart(R) is used for prime-time shows and 24/7 operations by major broadcasters. Mosart is Europe's market-leader in studio automation, and customers include ARD, BBC, SKY, N24, TV2 Denmark, SVT, YLE, and NRK.

