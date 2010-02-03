SOUND DEVICES WAVE AGENT FILE LIBRARIAN EARNS NOMINATION FOR CINEMA AUDIO SOCIETY’S TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

REEDSBURG, WI — Sound Devices’ Wave Agent File Librarian has been nominated for a Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Technical Achievement Award in the post production category.

“We are exceptionally pleased to be nominated for a CAS Award for our Wave Agent File Librarian,” says Sound Devices Managing Director Jon Tatooles. “File and workflow management is an important aspect of production sound. Wave Agent is a free tool from Sound Devices that gives users a great deal of power to prepare and manage the large number of sound files generated during today’s productions, with uncompromising speed.”

Sound Devices continually looks at ways to improve workflow from field production to post production. As an important addition to workflow management, Wave Agent is compatible with both Mac and PC platforms. It also provides comprehensive metadata editing tools for .WAV and associate metadata files as well as file playback for sound files recorded with the company’s popular 7-Series Digital Recorders. This includes the 702, 702T, 722 and 744T models as well as the newest recorders in the series, the 788T and 788T-SSD.

Available as a free download from the company’s website (www.sounddevices.com), Wave Agent helps users manage and edit Broadcast Wave file (BWF) metadata (BEXT) and iXML metadata as well as allowing for batch editing of large file libraries. Wave Agent users are offered the flexibility to modify sound report templates to meet the needs of each project. Additionally, the software generates sound reports in PDF format, ensuring the reports can be viewed regardless of the editing application being used.

The software’s interface is user-friendly and is designed for speed, making sense of the often-complex metadata generated by the current generation of field recorders. Wave Agent has a large display for time code, actual time and remaining time counters.

In addition to the administration of metadata, the software allows for the playback and conversion of any type of .WAV files (poly, mono, bit depth, sample rate). Wave Agent converts .WAV file between monophonic and polyphonic formats. It also features an intelligent batch mono-combine function. Users also have the ability to control the gain, pan, solo and mute tracks during playback. To help correct sync issues in post, Wave Agent users can modify time code frame-rates to correct mistaken frame-rate settings.

Awards will be presented for new technologies in both the production and post-production disciplines at a sealed envelope ceremony on Saturday, February 27, 2010 at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Last year, Sound Devices won this prestigious award for its 788T Digital Recorder in the production category.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders and related audio equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The eleven-year-old company designs and manufactures from its Reedsburg, Wisconsin, headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI, and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.

