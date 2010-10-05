RTS Intercom Systems launched the ADAM-M compact intercom matrix frame at IBC 2010

- Backwards Compatible, Forward Thinking, the ADAM-M is fully compatible with all existing ADAM cards

Amsterdam / Straubing, October 2010 - RTS introduced the all-new ADAM-M compact intercom matrix frame at IBC 2010. Extending the ADAM platform’s internationally proven legacy in the most critical broadcasting applications, this new, more compact 3RU matrix frame supports eight interface cards in addition to redundant master controllers.

In keeping with the RTS principle of Backwards Compatible, Forward Thinking, the ADAM-M is fully compatible with all existing ADAM cards, including the new MADI-16+ (also introduced at IBC 2010). When combined with the MADI-16+, the ADAM-M can be configured with up to 256 ports – the most in its class. In addition to MADI, users now have the option of configuring a very compact frame with AES, RVON, and analog with full redundancy. These advanced connectivity options save additional space and complexity by reducing the need for external cross-connect panels, greatly simplifying wiring. In environments such as mobile production trucks where space and setup time are at a premium, the ADAM-M provides an optimal intercom solution.

True to the term “Forward Thinking,” the ADAM-M is designed to fully support the next generation of intercom technologies. The backplane architecture supports higher performance I/O, and is fully capable of supporting 1,000+ time slots for integration into full ADAM-based systems.

In addition to compatibility, the ADAM-M also boasts striking new aesthetics. Its contoured front panel and compact form factor raise the bar for industrial design across the entire spectrum of intercom matrices. It also takes design cues from the RTS CLD series color display keypanels, further enhancing the unified family look of RTS intercom components. The ADAM-M chassis is more than just a pretty face, however. The front panel is designed to provide system status at-a-glance, including card activity, power status, and cooling function.

RTS’ long history in broadcast and critical communications has resulted in an inherent understanding of what “fail-safe operation”¬ really means. Since many users rely on RTS matrices in critical, always-on installations, all removable components of the ADAM-M have been made to be hot swappable. With the ADAM-M, installing a new master controller, replacing or maintaining cooling components, or even a power supply can be accomplished seamlessly with no interruption to the system.

