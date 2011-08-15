LYNX Technik to Debut yellobrik HDMI to SDI Converters at IBC 2011

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces is expanding its yellobrik series with the launch of HDMI to SDI converters at IBC 2011 stand 8.E24. The two new yellobriks are:

• CHD 1812 – HDMI to SDI Converter with an integrated Frame Synchronizer

• CHD 1802 – HDMI to SDI Converter

The new yellobriks convert HDMI video into broadcast quality SDI video, supporting SD, HD, and 3G-SDI. They also support 3D video formats.

The CHD 1812 is a fully featured HDMI to SDI converter with two electrical SDI outputs as well as an optional fiber optic output. It incorporates an integrated frame synchronizer with full cross lock capability to any sync reference standard, which makes it an ideal solution for ingesting HDMI signals into a broadcast facility from an external asynchronous HDMI source.

Audio in the HDMI signal is embedded into the SDI output and the two external analog audio inputs can be embedded into any AES channel. The analog audio inputs support professional balanced audio levels as well as consumer line levels.

The CHD 1802 version is identical to the CHD 1812 HDMI to SDI Converter, but at a lower cost and reduced functionality. It is ideal for HDMI to SDI conversion applications that do not need a frame synchronizer or analog audio inputs.

Both modules feature an optional fiber optic SDI output. Various fiber options are available which include 10km and 40km fiber transmitters as well as 18 user selectable wavelengths for CWDM multiplexed installations.

The fiber options can be retrofitted at any time by simply plugging a fiber sub-module into the side of the yellobrik.

The new yellobrik HDMI to SDI converters will be on display at IBC 2011 stand 8.E24.