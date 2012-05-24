Aspera to present latest high-speed transfer innovations at BroadcastAsia 2012

Aspera, Inc., creators of next-generation software technologies that move the world’s data at maximum speed, today announced that it will be exhibiting at BroadcastAsia (booth 4P2-11). Aspera president and co-founder Michelle Munson will also be speaking at the BroadcastAsia 2012 International Conference.

Aspera will showcase its latest high-speed transfer and workflow management software solutions for digital media, including the new Aspera Shares and the next-generation Aspera faspex Server with mobile, email, and desktop clients for secure, universal media access and ultra-fast delivery.

Bridging on-premise and cloud deployments for large digital media, Aspera will highlight its Direct-to-S3 software for seamless, high-speed and secure transfer of file-based content at any global distance through the innovative combination of Aspera’s patented fasp™ transport technology and cloud-based “object” storage systems such as Amazon Web Services S3. Aspera’s entire industry-standard product line is now enabled with this new capability for high-speed data access in public and private cloud environments and, with Amazon Web Services, will be showing the efficient, large-scale workflows that are now possible.

“This year’s BroadcastAsia exhibition and conference is particularly important to us as we continue to expand our presence in Asia with both new partners and a larger in-region technical team to support well over 200 customers and over 200% compound annual growth rate,” said John Wastcoat, VP Asia Pacific at Aspera. “With maximum speed access, ease-of-use and security, our newest software platform and latest app releases allow for storing digital media literally anywhere. Our new solutions help media companies in the Asia Pacific region, and all over the world, choose the most efficient workflow regardless of where their media is located."

Michelle Munson, Aspera president and co-founder, is a featured speaker in the “Syncing Up with Cloud Broadcasting” track of the BroadcastAsia 2012 International Conference. In a presentation titled “Transforming cloud storage systems to support digital media”, Michelle will share best practices in the orchestration of complex, large-scale file-based media workflows. She will also address the requirements and challenges of on-premise, cloud and hybrid IT infrastructure designs, including integration of necessary high-speed transport technologies to power ultra-high speed data movement, and adoption of appropriate high-performance network-attached storage systems.

A full team of Aspera experts will be on hand at booth 4P2-11 to demonstrate Aspera’s complete range of software solutions for high-speed movement of large digital media.

--

Featured Session: Syncing up with cloud broadcasting track

Wednesday, June 20 at 11:45am

Transforming cloud storage systems to support digital media

Michelle Munson, president & co-founder, Aspera