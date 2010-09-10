RF CENTRAL LAUNCHES microLite HD COMPACT COFDM TRANSMITTER AT IBC 2010

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, SEPTEMBER 10, 2010 – RF Central, a Vitec Group brand, and a leading provider of digital and analog microwave systems for the broadcast, sports & entertainment, government, military and international marketplace, is unveiling its next generation microLite HD COFDM Transmitter at IBC 2010 (Stand 1.B31).

The microLite HD expands RF Central’s portfolio of innovative MPEG-4 broadcast technology solutions. A product focused on the future of broadcast workflow, the microLite HD is a compact, mountable COFDM SD/HD digital transmitter designed for the next generation of professional lightweight cameras featuring full HD/SDI capabilities.

“IBC is the international forum of choice for the broadcasting industry,” says Stephen Shpock, president, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “RF Central is excited to use this event to showcase the benefits of our latest technology advancements, like the microLite HD COFDM transmitter. We are committed to developing state-of-the-art products that take advantage of the latest COFDM transmission capabilities and technologies.”

The microLite HD occupies less than six cubic inches, features MPEG-4 encoding/decoding in HD/SD and can be operated in either low 20mW or 100mW output power modes. The TX supports video and embedded audio transmission in a 6 MHz bandwidth. The microLite HD requires little setup and is ideal for news crews, point of view camera applications, sports and entertainment production, and reality television production. The unit is offered in 2 GHz and 5.8 GHz bands.

For more information on additional products RF Central will showcase at IBC 2010, please visit the company’s booth during the show or visit www.rfcentral.com.

About RF Central

RF Central manufactures and supplies state-of-the-art microwave equipment to television broadcast and government customers throughout the United States. RF Central also provides specialized integration, installation, and engineering services. RF Central is marked by its unique qualifications within the industry and its dedication to expanding and improving the terrestrial microwave options available to customers.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.