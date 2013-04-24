Editors of TV Technology Present 2013 STAR Award to Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live Transmitter

KITCHENER, Ontario -- April 24, 2013 -- At the 2013 NAB Show, the newly launched Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter received a STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award from the editorial staff of TV Technology magazine. Jointly developed by Dejero and Integrated Microwave Technologies LLC (IMT), the Connect Live is a next-generation, camera-mounted cellular and microwave bonding system for electronic newsgathering (ENG) that offers mobile news teams a highly flexible and powerful alternative to traditional satellite and microwave links.

Now celebrating its 13th anniversary, TV Technology's STAR Award is designed to honor and showcase the outstanding technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. A panel of judges consisting of TV Technology editors, columnists, and industry experts reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then submitted their award nominees.

"The NAB Show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals," said Tom Butts, editor in chief, TV Technology. "Our panel of judges walks the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we select for the STAR Award make the cut, demonstrating their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum."

Connect Live is a powerful combination of IMT's coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (COFDM) technology and Dejero's patent-pending Adaptive Bitrate Encoding technologies. Adaptive Bitrate Encoding enables the transmitter to compensate for changing network conditions by adjusting frame rate, resolution, encoding rates, and streaming parameters. When cellular issues arise, the system automatically switches over to microwave transmission. In this manner, the system is able to bond up to four cellular 3G or 4G LTE networks -- as well as any combination of Wi-Fi(R), Ethernet, or Ka-band satellite paths -- to provide maximum throughput for video transmissions. The new Connect Live system offers full integration with the Dejero LIVE+ platform and is packaged with a five-inch, high-resolution touch-screen monitor designed to mount directly onto a range of small-format HD cameras used in today's broadcasts.

"Driven by innovation from both Dejero and IMT, Connect Live is the most versatile SD/HD live-news wireless camera system on the market today -- a big win for broadcast outlets looking for a state-of-the-art ENG solution that gives them greater range, mobility, and flexibility," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "The STAR Award is a great honor, recognizing the best of IMT's microwave and Dejero's cellular bonding expertise, gives broadcasters the power to cover live breaking news and provide real-time reporting from often remote and challenging locations."

"We are extremely pleased to be recognized by TV Technology, a prestigious industry publication, for this innovative product collaboration for the professional broadcast industry," says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. "As the only combined wireless/cellular product honored in this year's awards program, IMT and Dejero are excited to be at the forefront of this cutting-edge technology."

# # #

About TV Technology

TV Technology (www.tvtechnology.com) is the industry's leading magazine for technology news and reviews and is celebrating its 30th year covering the television industry. The magazine is published by NewBay Media LLC, the world's largest publisher of audio and video publications.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group's Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found at: www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at: www.vitecgroup.com.

About Dejero

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. Winner of numerous industry awards, the Dejero LIVE+ Platform combines patent-pending Intelligent Bonding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies to make electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world's top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.

