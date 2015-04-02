Masstech "Switch and Save" Program Lowers the Cost of Archive Management and Simplifies Transition

April 1, 2015 — TORONTO, Ontario: Masstech Group — the trusted provider of innovative media asset management, archive and workflow solutions -- today announced the new "Switch to Masstech and Save" program, a special offer designed to save qualifying video archive owners dramatically on the ongoing costs of their accompanying storage management system by replacing it with a Masstech solution.

The program is bolstered by Masstech's unique archive transition technology, which makes it easy, fast and non-disruptive for owners of select content storage management (CSM) systems including Front Porch Digital (Oracle) and Avalon (EMC) to switch to a Masstech system.

"Escalating total cost of ownership has been a concern of many CSM customers for years, from support costs to capacity-based charges. With our new 'Switch to Masstech and Save' program, qualifying CSM owners can save 20% or more compared to the ongoing costs of their current solution," said Joe French, President and CEO of Masstech. "Meanwhile, our unique replacement process overcomes the complexity and disruption typically associated with changing storage management systems, giving media organizations the freedom and confidence to make the move to Masstech and take advantage of the cost benefits our customers have always enjoyed."

The cost-effectiveness of Masstech solutions continues throughout the entire lifecycle of the system, as Masstech does not charge customers additional license fees just for expanding their storage capacity — a significant benefit as content volumes explode and new video formats such as 4K Ultra HD consume more storage.

Masstech's archive replacement process eliminates the barriers that have previously made it difficult for CSM owners to change systems. Able to directly read existing tapes as they are needed, without any changes to the customer's current storage library, Masstech solutions can transparently access archived content without the typical, time-consuming conversions and migrations that would disrupt operations and impede the availability of their assets. Entirely non-destructive, the process protects and preserves existing assets while giving media companies the ability to replace their existing CSM with a superior Masstech solution quickly, easily and with minimal disruption.

More information about Masstech's storage management replacement process can be found in the white paper "Save Your Content and Your Costs — Your Guide to Painlessly and Profitably Replacing your Archive Management System", available on the Masstech website. Program details and qualification requirements are available by contacting a Masstech representative.

Masstech's proven solutions and advanced technologies enable media enterprises to flexibly and efficiently save, share and transform their content into valuable assets as they manage exponentially growing volumes of media. Organizations of all sizes rely on Masstech for file-based workflow solutions that tangibly improve their productivity while lowering their costs.

Masstech's industry-leading solutions will be showcased in booth number N5506 at the 2015 NAB Show, April 13-16 in Las Vegas. For more information about Masstech, please visit www.masstech.com.

About Masstech Group — Masstech Group, Inc. provides market-leading media asset management, archiving and workflow tools and technologies for the media and entertainment industry. From global media enterprises to corporate video production departments, organizations of all sizes rely on Masstech for file-based workflow solutions that tangibly improve their efficiency and productivity while lowering their costs. Founded in 2002, Masstech is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices around the world serving a customer base spanning North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For complete information, visit www.masstech.com.