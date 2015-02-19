BoinxTV Plays Nice with Blackmagic Design ATEM Switchers

Puchheim, Germany – February 18, 2015 –BoinxTV is taking productions to the next level by fully integrating with production switchers from Blackmagic Design, including the ATEM Television Studio and ATEM Production Studio 4K. A plug-and-play broadcast production package, the Mac-based BoinxTV lets users combine live camera video, clips, photos, 3D graphics, lower thirds and audio to create recordings and stream live presentations, podcasts, concerts, sporting events and more.

The new integration, which is made possible by the Blackmagic Design ATEM SDK, lets users control the ATEM switcher directly within BoinxTV, expanding the number of switchable video inputs users can control from their BoinxTV setup to eight. The integration also allows BoinxTV to offload to the ATEM the computing power required to switch between multiple sources. As a result, the overall production performance is greatly improved, enabling higher resolutions and better graphics for existing BoinxTV users looking to push productions beyond their current capabilities. Conversely, ATEM users are now able to expand the graphics and titling power of their production setup by adding BoinxTV to their workflows.

“Many customers have asked us if there is a graphics solution to interface directly with Blackmagic Design’s switchers – so we built one,” comments Bastian Wölfle, Boinx Software’s video expert.“Using the ATEM SDK, we were able to replicate almost the exact same control surface functionality as seen in Blackmagic Design’s ATEM Software Control into BoinxTV, eliminating the need for a separate ATEM controller console. This also offloads a great deal of heavy-lifting onto the Blackmagic Design switcher, giving BoinxTV users vastly improved computing power, which means a faster workflow and more powerful graphics.”

To sync an ATEM switcher with BoinxTV, broadcasters simply set up the switcher with their various camera inputs, then feed the program and multiview (optional but recommended) outputs through an HDMI or SDI capture device, such as a Blackmagic Design UltraStudio Mini Recorder (recommended by Boinx), into the computer running BoinxTV. Just a few additional simple steps and users will be off and broadcasting. Watch the full tutorial here:http://docs.boinxtv.com/control_a_blackmagic_design_atem_switcher_with_boinxtv.

The new ATEM controls that can be integrated into BoinxTV, using an add-on layer, will appear familiar to anyone who has already used Blackmagic Design’s ATEM Software Control. After setting any custom presets, such as transitions, in the Blackmagic Design software, users can exit out and manage all controls directly from the BoinxTV interface. They can easily set keyboard controls, determining cuts and transitions with simple keystrokes.

Technical Requirements

BoinxTV with integrated BoinxTV ATEM Controller requires a Mac running OS X 10.8 or newer, plus one HDMI or SDI capture device for the ATEM program and one capture device for the ATEM multiview output. Recommended: 2x Blackmagic Design UltraStudio Mini Recorder + Thunderbolt Cables.

BoinxTV is compatible with all Blackmagic Design ATEM switchers – ATEM Television Studio, ATEM Production Studio 4K (1 M/E and 2 M/E models) – and supports the first eight inputs. Customers requiring more than eight camera inputs can request extended BoinxTV support by contacting Boinx Software directly at sales@boinx.com.

Furthermore the BoinxTV ATEM Controller requires BoinxTV 1.9.10 or newer.

Pricing and Availability

The BoinxTV ATEM Controller can be downloaded from the Boinx FastSpring store for 99.99 USD (http://boinx.com/boinxtv/buy/).

