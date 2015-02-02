Imagine Communications' Charlie Vogt Inducted into Saint Louis University's Hall of Fame

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2015— Imagine Communications,a global leader in video Infrastructure and workflow management solutions serving the media networks, broadcast stations, on-line and communication service providers and enterprise markets, today announced that its CEO, Charlie Vogt, has been inducted into Saint Louis University’s department of athletics Billiken Hall of Fame Class of 2015. Mr. Vogt was one of twelve former Saint Louis University athletes to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on January 30. He was one of three in the Distinguished Alumni category for his years playing collegiate baseball and his professional accomplishments.

"The guiding principles I use in life, education, business and leadership stem from playing sports and attending one of the most prestigious Jesuit schools in the world and I am honored to receive such recognition,” said Mr. Vogt. “I accept this award on behalf of the 1983-1986 Saint Louis University baseball teams that I was fortunate to be part of and the employee team members that I have been fortunate to lead. The lessons learned from playing competitive sports have been instrumental and I have applied them to my professional career over the past 28 years. Just as Saint Louis University invested in me, at Imagine Communications we invest in and challenge employees every day to extend beyond the bounds of their capabilities.”

This is the second recognition Mr. Vogt has received from Saint Louis University. In 2010, he was the recipient of the John Cook School of Business Smurfit Stone Hall of Fame Award, which recognizes graduates who have contributed to the economy through entrepreneurial leadership in corporate and independent ventures, as well as in public, civic and social organizations.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome 12 individuals and two teams into the Billiken Hall of Fame,” SLU Director of Athletics Chris May said. “For me, the most uplifting characteristic of these Hall of Famers is that they all embody our department’s strategic objectives and embrace the same values our current student-athletes do to be successful. They were all exceptional competitors, were successful in the classroom and to this day are leaders in the community.”

Mr. Vogt has received numerous awards for his leadership and corporate accomplishments in the media broadcasting and telecommunications industries and at the helm of Imagine Communications and previously GENBAND. These include Finance Monthly’s CEO of the Year, EY’s "Regional Entrepreneur of the Year," Dallas MTBC’s "Corporate CEO of the Year," Global Telecom Business' "Power 100," and recognized as CEO of The Wall Street Journal's no. 1 ranked venture-backed company in the US in 2012. He has also served as chairman of two companies and a board member of five companies. He is an active member of several industry advisory councils, including the Telecommunications Industry Association, Federal Communications Commission Advisory Council and the Dallas Metroplex Technology Business Council.

