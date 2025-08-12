NAB Mourns the Passing of Frank Schurz

Frank Shurz, former business leader, philanthropist and former CEO of Schurz Communications, has died. He was 94.

The National Association of Broadcasters issued the following statement on his passing:

“Frank Schurz was a visionary broadcaster and a dedicated public servant whose leadership left an indelible mark on our industry. His commitment to quality journalism, community service and the values that define local broadcasting continues to inspire generations of broadcasters. NAB extends our deepest condolences to the Schurz family, his colleagues and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Schurz served as CEO of the family-owned Schurz Communications, which founded and operated the South Bend Tribune and WSBT for decades. A recipient of the Chuck Sherman Television Leadership Award in 2011, Schurz was recognized throughout his career for his dedication to serving communities and advancing the broadcasting industry.