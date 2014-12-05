Digital Alert Systems and Hardata Partner to Reduce Cost and Complexity of EAS Compliance

Integration of Company's DASDEC EAS Platform With Hardata Video Server Line Simplifies Playout of EAS Messages Over Multiple Channels

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Dec. 3, 2014 -- Digital Alert Systems today announced a technology partnership with workflow solutions developer Hardata that enables direct Emergency Alert System (EAS) playout over multiple channels. By integrating the Digital Alert Systems DASDEC(TM) emergency messaging platform with Hardata video server products, the companies have created a solution that reduces the cost and complexity of complying with EAS requirements across multiple channels.

"Integrated solutions are more robust, less complex, and more cost-effective than a series of discrete systems, and our technology partnership with Digital Alert Systems brings these benefits to the growing number of broadcast stations that work with the DASDEC system and our own video server products," said Gustavo Pesci, chairman and founder of Hardata. "As more and more countries establish EAS requirements, this joint solution offers television broadcasters an attractive approach to establishing and maintaining EAS compliance."

Founded in 1997, Hardata is a premier developer of workflow solutions that streamline audio, video, and text asset management for radio stations, TV stations, and entertainment enterprises. In the radio market alone, more than 3,000 stations rely on Hardata technology to manage digital content distribution. The company's innovative products for the television market include an array of playout solutions engineered to match the applications and budgets of broadcasters and corporate users worldwide.

Hardata manufactures a line of video server products capable of supplying multiple streams of TV playout over multiple channels. Digital Alert Systems' DASDEC offers comprehensive and powerful features that are optimized for current requirements and easily upgradable for the future through simple software upgrades. Packaged in a flexible, proven hardware design, the DASDEC platform provides support for a wide range of interfaces and communication standards. Together, using the Digital Alert Systems EAS-Net(TM) communications protocol to integrate Hardata video servers with the DASDEC system, Hardata and Digital Alert Systems have made it possible for users to play out EAS messaging directly from the video server platform.

"Our technology partnership with Hardata extends the use of our EAS-Net communications suite within the broadcast television realm, which in turn allows a greater number of stations and groups to take advantage of our industry-leading DASDEC platform while enjoying the benefits of Hardata's robust server systems," said Bill Robertson, V.P. of business development at Digital Alert Systems.

Further information about the DASDEC emergency messaging platform from Digital Alert Systems is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com, and more information about Hardata can be found at www.hardata.com.

About Hardata

Founded in 1997, HARDATA is a premier developer of workflow solutions that streamline audio, video, and text asset management for radio stations, TV stations, and entertainment enterprises. Our mantra is "simple, elegant, and always reliable."

HARDATA solutions are always designed to "play well with others," and are highly compatible with standard IT hardware used in broadcast and Pro/AV operations. Our company has formed strategic alliances with many of the most recognized companies in the technology industry -- including Microsoft, Grass Valley, Leitch, Antex, AudioScience, Matrox, Mayah, Orban, 360 Systems, and other international firms.

HARDATA's commitment to total quality and management excellence is reflected in our ongoing investment in R&D, which drives the company's philosophy of continuous improvement in all areas. HARDATA's processes and quality management system are ISO 9001:2008 accredited.

Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications and merged with Monroe Electronics in October 2009. Based in Lyndonville, New York, Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Monroe/DigitalAlertSystems-Hardata-DASDEC-II.jpg

Photo Caption: Hardata and Digital Alert Systems DASDEC link together to streamline EAS operations.