Big Pic Media Becomes U.K. Reseller for Cinnafilm Tachyon Wormhole Retiming Solution

Powered by Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform, File-Based Solution Automates Retiming up to Plus or Minus 10 Percent of Runtime

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 12, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Big Pic Media will serve as the U.K. distributor for the Cinnafilm(R) Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) automated file-based retiming solution. Based upon the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM), the Tachyon Wormhole solution offers content producers the ability to shorten or lengthen content by as much as 10 percent of its runtime while preserving not only video and audio quality, but also closed caption integrity.

"Big Pic Media already has experience with Cinnafilm products such as the Tachyon appliance, and it is a privilege for us to now become a U.K. reseller of Tachyon Wormhole -- continuing the work we've already done with clients requiring high-quality GPU-based image processing," said Adam Welsh, director of Big Pic Media. "Efficient and uncompromising retiming is critical for maximizing opportunities not only to release additional revenue, but also to ensure the duration of any project accurately meets the demands of target broadcasters. We are excited about the market potential of Tachyon Wormhole."

Based in London, Big Pic Media is a resource for industry-leading postproduction products and services, as well as a solution provider for media content management companies and the major studios and broadcasters they serve. The Tachyon Wormhole automated file-based retiming solution extends the range of content distribution and image processing solutions within the Big Pic Media product and services portfolio.

Tachyon Wormhole gives time back to broadcasters by evolving the media transformation process from a cost of doing business into a source of creating revenue -- without affecting the viewer's experience. Using Wohler's RadiantGrid software platform as its processing framework, the turnkey Tachyon Wormhole system can process up to two streams in SD, HD, or Ultra HD simultaneously. The technology also facilitates synchronous retiming of closed caption data and audio into the video-processing workflow. Users simply select the target runtime by choosing a specific length or by entering a percentage adjustment.

"With more than 25 years of experience in the production, post, and broadcast sectors, Big Pic Media has developed rich customer relationships and demonstrated a strong track record in bringing new innovative products to the marketplace," said Craig Newbury, vice president sales, Wohler. "Given its unique power to accelerate content packaging and delivery for global distribution, the Cinnafilm Tachyon Wormhole solution is a great fit for Big Pic Media's solution offering."

Further information about Wohler and its products is available at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-BigPicMedia.png

Photo Caption: Big Pic Media Logo

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-Tachyon-Wormhole.jpg

Photo Caption: Cinnafilm(R) Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) Automated File-Based Retiming Solution