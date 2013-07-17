Clear-Com Showcases Eclipse HX-Delta at Mediatech Africa 2013

New HX-Delta Frame Brings Large-Matrix Performance to 3RU Frame

JOHANNESBURG, JULY 17,2013 ─ Clear-Com® is featuring its Eclipse HX-Delta Matrix Frame at Mediatech Africa 2013 (Jasco Group, Stand G21). The HX-Delta brings the high capacity of Clear-Com’s larger matrices to a compact, cost-effective 3RU frame. This smaller frame offers IP or fiber connectivity as well as seamless integration with wireless and third-party devices without external interface frames.

The size of the Eclipse HX-Delta makes it well suited for applications where space is limited but advanced connectivity is required, such as with OB trucks and smaller studios.The Eclipse HX-Delta system also has a new connection paradigm for larger venues, such as multi-level studios. Due to its small size and lower cost, HX-Delta gives users the option of building a distributed matrix system with frames in multiple areas of a facility. This new solution features a more flexible workflow and permits shorter cable runs between system frames and intercom panels, cutting down on cabling costs.

The HX-Delta’s four interface card slots grant users a variety of connectivity options. Cards include the E-MADI64-HX 64 bi-directional channel card, the IVC-32-HX IP connection card and the E-Que-HX integrated wireless/E1/T1 trunking card, among others. Three internal slots for interface modules allow the HX-Delta to integrate seamlessly with other third-party communication devices, such as telephones, two-way radios and camera intercoms. The HX-Delta also comes with two CPU cards for redundant system control.

“As productions become more complex, our users require the additional connectivity options of a larger matrix frame but do not always have the space to accommodate the bigger size,” says Stephen Sandford, Product Manager at Clear-Com. “Our new Eclipse HX-Delta bridges this gap between the other small and large frames in the Eclipse HX series. With the addition of the Eclipse HX-Delta, Clear-Com users now have a complete intercom solution for nearly every production and application regardless of size and need.”

The Eclipse HX range, comprising the Eclipse HX-Omega, Eclipse HX-Median, Eclipse HX-Delta and Eclipse HX-PiCo, offers simplified setup, operation and administration. The series also has a larger system capacity for greater audio and user connections. By employing the EHX Software, Eclipse HX users can make system-wide changes rapidly. Clear-Com’s V-Series and iStation user panels, existing frame I/O cards and interfaces are all compatible with the Eclipse HX range. This gives existing Eclipse customers a seamless and logical way to upgrade.

About Clear-Com®

