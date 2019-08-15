Telestream Announces the Next Generation of Wirecast Gear

Nevada City, California, August 15, 2019 –Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, today announced the latest version of Wirecast Gear, a new generation of the company’s award-winning live video streaming production hardware. Powerful, purpose-built, and easy to use, the fully-configured workstation allows anyone to broadcast professional live productions in a matter of minutes. The new Wirecast Gear will be demonstrated for the first time at the upcoming IBC tradeshow (booth 7.C16 & 7.C14) and will start shipping mid-September, 2019.

With Wirecast Gear, live event producers can focus on production and streaming instead of worrying about hardware system compatibility, configuration and integration. It is ideally suited for marketers, educators, corporate and online trainers, event producers, sports broadcasters, worship service staff, news gatherers and anyone who wants to deliver professional live streamed productions out of the box.

“The new Wirecast Gear is our fastest, most capable, live streaming production system to date,” commented Lynn Elliot, Senior Product Manager at Telestream. “Users can simply do more of everything without worrying about running out of gas. That means more simultaneous encodes, more titles and graphics, and more sources than ever before. It’s a live streaming powerhouse that takes production quality to a new level at an incredible competitive price.”

Wirecast Gear’s new hardware represents a significant performance increase compared to previous generation hardware. With more CPU cores, higher clock speeds, and faster RAM, and the latest NVMe storage, Wirecast Gear is the highest performing turnkey system offered in its price range. The 400 series builds on the Gear - 300 series’ server-grade processing and adds a professional NVIDIA Quadro GPU that can produce up to four simultaneous 1080p 60fps encodes and an SDI program output or multi-view without using additional CPU bandwidth. Wirecast Gear can also create more ISO and archival grade encodes simultaneously for future repurposing of content.

Wirecast Gear supports up to five simultaneous cameras via baseband SDI or 4 cameras via HDMI depending on model. With six channels of audio, and professional XLR/TRS balanced audio inputs, audio signals are always pristine even with longer cables. For enhanced portability and durability, the system has no moving parts except for the fan.

Wirecast Gear includes:

· Telestream Wirecast Pro software

· NewBlue Titler Live software – advanced title and 3D engine

· Telestream Switch Player software

· Dual 1Gbps NIC cards – to spread the load across networks

· 60FPS input and encode capabilities

· 250GB NVMe SSD OS drive and 1TB SATA SSD for media storage

· NVIDIA Quadro GPU on 400 series – no limits on NVENC hardware accelerated encodes and additional graphics horsepower

· Professional XLR/TRS balanced audio inputs

· Rack mountable chassis with certified thermal cooling system

· IPMI interface for enterprise management and remote network login and control

· Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC – increased stability and control over Windows updates

Wirecast Gear offers a choice of unlimited destinations (Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Periscope, and any RTMP stream destination). Wirecast users can take advantage of the new stock media library to easily find additional b-roll video, audio, and graphics. With the Wirecast Rendezvous feature, up to seven remote guests can be invited into the streaming program from anywhere a good internet connection exists.

For more information on Telestream’s IBC exhibit, and to schedule a meeting or demo of Wirecast Gear at the event, please visit www.telestream.net/ibc