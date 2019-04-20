Sound Mixer Henri Rapp Brings High Quality Sound To Midwest

As a Production Sound Mixer, Henri Rapp offers high quality Location Sound Services to the Midwest Region. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, strategically placing Henri within range of multiple production hubs throughout the region.

Working with top tier field recording gear, we are equipped for nearly any project of any scale. We rely heavily on high quality equipment from manufacturers such as Sound Devices, Lectrosonics, Wisycom, Timecode Systems, DPA Microphones, Sanken, Denecke, & Many More, we are equipped to take on your next production’s audio needs with ease.

Locations Served by Henri Rapp Recording

Located in Cleveland we offer production sound throughout the Midwest, United States, and Beyond. Working heavily in locations including Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cincinnati, Detroit, Buffalo, & Nashville; Henri is one of the Midwest's & Central Regions go to Production Sound Mixers. Ask around, and you’ll find Henri comes highly recommended throughout the region.

About Henri Rapp Recording

Henri Rapp Recording has been providing audio production services for more than a decade. Having a diverse background ranging from Production Sound, to Audio Post-Production, Sound Design, Restoration, & Cleveland Recording Studio Services, we know what it takes to deliver quality no matter the type of project. Each are of audio informs the others, allowing us to bring a higher level of audio production quality for our clients. We have done work for Nike, Cleveland Clinic, Food Network, Discovery Channel, Sprint, Netflix, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Wall Street Journal.

For further information, visit HenriRapp.com