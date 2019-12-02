KRK Limited Edition ROKIT G4 “White Noise” Monitors Now Available

NASHVILLE, DECEMBER 2, 2019 – KRK Systems, part of the Gibson family of brands, is adding a new family of studio monitors to its latest ROKIT Generation 4 (G4) range, the limited edition ROKIT G4 White Noise. Available in 5-, 7-, and 8-inch bi-amp models, these stylish limited-edition monitors offer the same impressive features as the newly released ROKIT G4s, but with an enticingly different aesthetic. Art and science come together with the new White Noise editions of these professional monitors, taking music and sound creativity to a whole new industry-level.

Providing wide, deep and dynamic listening, along with incredible imaging, KRK’s ROKIT G4 studio monitors have been scientifically re-engineered and re-designed from the ground up. They are ideally suited to the way modern artists work—in all genres and environments. The entire ROKIT G4 range features on-board DSP-driven Graphic EQ with 25 settings to help condition any acoustic environment while offering new levels of versatility in a studio monitor—making them the only monitors in their class with an LCD screen to display DSP-driven EQ settings. The flat setting is great for most environments, but low-, mid- and high-frequency presets can be adjusted to help compensate for common trouble spots in different sound environments. This on-board system works in conjunction with the KRK Audio Tools App, available for free on the Android and iOS stores.

Additionally, all system elements of the ROKIT G4 monitors are cohesively designed and engineered to work perfectly with their advanced drivers made with Kevlar, efficient Class D power amplifiers and front-firing port, which offers exceptional low-end extension, punch and flexible room-positioning. These features collectively extend accurate and tight bass reproduction and improve audio integrity while minimizing listening fatigue—offering an overall balanced listening experience.

“We have been receiving such positive feedback on the ROKIT G4s and we are excited to expand the range,” says Jimmy R. Landry, Global Director of Marketing, Pro Audio Division, Gibson Brands, Inc. “The unique white finish stylishly compliments any studio environment—it’s a really awesome look. The new G4 range is an incredibly versatile speaker system and is the perfect solution for turning project studios into professional music-creation environments—at a competitive price point.”

The ROKIT G4 range features a systematically designed low resonance enclosure for minimal distortion and sound-colorization, and a high-density acoustic ISO foam pad that decouples the speaker from the surface, which minimizes vibration transmission for improved clarity. Additionally, all G4 models feature a newly designed built-in brick-wall limiter, which automatically engages at maximum amp-level to maintain a balanced sound, protect the system and offer better and wider dynamics.

