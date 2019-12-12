Imagine Products Announces Integration of ShotPut Pro and TrueCheck With Frame.io Media Collaboration Hub

INDIANAPOLIS — Dec. 9, 2019 — Imagine Products, creator of software utilities for backing up, viewing, sharing, analyzing, transcoding, and archiving video assets, today announced an integration of its ShotPut Pro and TrueCheck solutions with the industry-leading Frame.io cloud-based collaboration hub. The integration gives Frame.io users a streamlined new workflow for offloading and uploading video, audio, and photo files using ShotPut Pro. TrueCheck provides seamless file comparison, search, reporting, and verification as well as automatic transcoding to Frame.io without copying, including frame-based RAW workflows.

Optimized for media production and postproduction teams, Frame.io is designed to streamline the video creation process by centralizing all media assets — and all feedback — in one secure place that can be accessed easily from anywhere in the world. Offered within the full suite of ShotPut Pro or TrueCheck solutions, the new integrations allow users to push offloaded media directly into the cloud to leverage Frame.io's powerful review and approval platform. With this automation, users throughout the workflow are more productive and work faster, and the dramatically improved workflows enable media facilities to save time and reduce costs.

"At Imagine Products, we're always looking for new ways to automate our customers' workflows. Speed and collaboration are crucial in the media production industry, and our partnership with Frame.io allows our joint customers to improve both drastically," said Michelle Maddox, marketing director at Imagine Products. "With the integration, we've combined three steps — offload, transcode, and upload — into a single command that shaves a tremendous amount of time and overhead off of a typical video workflow."

Max Baehr, head of platform at Frame.io, commented: "Our collaboration with Imagine Products is a perfect example of how Frame.io's API and platform strategy can help media ecosystems, teams, and organizations leverage best-in-breed tools to massively boost productivity throughout an organization's entire operation. The combination of Imagine Products systems and Frame.io is all about improving speed, security, and user experience throughout the creative process. We look forward to our continued partnership with Imagine Products, and we're excited about the benefits our joint customers will enjoy as a result."

In order to leverage the Imagine Products integration, Frame.io subscribers must have ShotPut Pro 2019.3 or TrueCheck 2019.2 (or higher) installed. More information about Imagine Products and its line of software tools for digital video is available at www.imagineproducts.com.

About Imagine Products

Imagine Products Inc. develops innovative video workflow solutions that help film and media professionals back up, view, analyze, share, transcode, and archive their digital-video assets. Powerful, affordable, and easy to use, these specialized workflow applications have become invaluable tools for broadcasters, postproduction facilities, and others whose businesses rely on digital video. In business for more than 25 years, Imagine Products is based in Indianapolis, USA. More information is available at www.imagineproducts.com.

Photo Caption: ShotPut Pro offloads, transcodes, and uploads video clips to Frame.io's collaboration hub for a faster, automated workflow.