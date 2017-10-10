Cinevideo Chooses Jünger Audio Loudness Control for its New Dolphin 7.0 Outside Broadcast Vehicle

Italian broadcast service provider Cinevideo has invested in two Jünger Audio D*AP 8 MAP Edition audio processors for its new Dolphin 7.0 flagship 4K OB vehicle, which was officially launched at IBC 2017.

Supplied by Video Progetti, Jünger Audio’s distributor in Italy, these ground-breaking processors combine an audio monitor controller and a loudness measurement device in one unit, thus providing comprehensive quality control and loudness monitoring for anyone working in a production or broadcast environment.

Designed for quality checking surround (5.1) and/or stereo programs, D*AP 8 MAP processors can be used for live monitoring and to ensure compliance with all government regulations on loudness. Their eight speaker outputs allow for A/B checking of stereo compatibility of a surround downmix through alternative speakers, as well as via L/R front speakers.

MAP also features a built-in Dolby® Metadata generator and an optional Dolby® decoder that allows users to decode Dolby-E, Dolby-D (AC-3) and Dolby Digital plus (E-AC-3).

“We chose Jünger Audio D*AP 8 MAP units because they give us numerous options such as HD-SDI input and metadata creation, as well as the possibility of adding optional boards such as MADI and DANTE,” says Roberto Buonomo, Technical Manager, Cinevideo. “Alongside loudness monitoring and HD-SDI de-embedding, their main advantage is that, when we produce Dolby encoded material, we can listen to our audio and hear exactly what we are delivering to our customers.”

Cinvevideo has installed one D*AP 8 MAP unit in each of Dolphin 7.0’s audio control rooms. The flexibility of MAP means that Cinevideo engineers can perform loudness measurements over a long run or over a fraction of a program, or both, thus ensuring that its broadcasts comply with loudness regulations. Measurements can either be triggered by automation systems or, as in the case remote panel, which is located near the truck’s Calrec audio console.

Peter Poers, Business Development manager for Jünger Audio says: “When it comes to managing Dolby® format production, as well as consequent audio loudness management, our MAP unit offers the perfect combination of features to deal with both tasks in a live production environment. We are glad to see how well this is working for Cinevideo. Our Smart Audio Solutions are part of the recent and popular Smart Production Strategy that is starting to take hold in many media production facilities all over the world.”

Dolphin 7.0 is a 24-camera, fully 4K-capable vehicle with the ability to support full 12G workflows. Designed as a showcase for cutting edge OB technologies, it will primarily be used for major live sports events.

