Managed Broadcast Services Embrace Cloud With Amagi

LAS VEGAS -- April 24, 2017 -- Amagi, the leader in cloud broadcast infrastructure and targeted advertising for TV and OTT, today announced the launch of SKYLIGHT, the first-of-its-kind, cloud-managed broadcast services platform positioned to redefine the managed playout services industry. SKYLIGHT offers TV networks cloud-led, end-to-end services encompassing content preparation, channel playout, content delivery, and monetization for both linear TV and OTT for maximum efficiency. The SKYLIGHT services platform embodies a philosophy of simplicity, transparency, and automation.

"Traditional managed service providers have archaic systems and their lack of innovation is limiting the possibilities for TV networks. They are labor-intensive, large physical operations, and from the perspective of TV networks, opaque in many ways," said K.A. Srinivasan, co-founder, Amagi. "We're breaking new ground by adopting future-ready cloud technologies that add advanced automation to accelerate broadcast workflows, provide complete transparency through a web-based UI, and make it absolutely simple for broadcasters to operate channels."

Unlike traditional managed service providers, Amagi SKYLIGHT uses public cloud infrastructure to push broadcasters' content to the cloud and then centrally manages the entire broadcast workflow. SKYLIGHT packs in cognitive capabilities and machine learning techniques to reduce human intervention wherever possible. These aspects drive scalability and increase broadcast efficiencies.

Amagi's SKYLIGHT uses a differentiated partner-centric approach to help TV networks get better choice and cost effectiveness -- be it for creative services including subtitling, voice over, and post-production or delivery services over fiber and satellite. By giving a wide swathe of choice of partners and on-demand infrastructure, Amagi provides better cost efficiencies and agility to its customers.

"What makes SKYLIGHT truly an end-to-end service is our extensive expertise in monetizing content through targeted advertising on TV and dynamic, personalized ad insertion on OTT. This makes SKYLIGHT an attractive proposition for TV networks, not just for operational efficiencies but also for revenue generation," added Srinivasan.

Amagi is the world's first cloud-managed broadcast services and targeted advertising solutions company. Amagi brings simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 40 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi also provides targeted advertising solutions to 2,500+ brands, shaping the future of TV advertising. Amagi Corporation is based in New York, with offices in London, Hong Kong, New Delhi, Mumbai, and an R&D center in Bangalore.

