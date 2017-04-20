AIMS Members to Present 15 Papers Related to IP Video Delivery at 2017 NAB Show

BOTHELL, Wash. -- April 17, 2017 -- The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that representatives from seven AIMS member companies and the AIMS leadership will present 15 papers at the 2017 NAB Show related to IP video delivery.

Speaking in his capacity as AIMS board member and working group chairman, Andy Warman will present an AIMS paper titled "Status of IP Interoperability in the Broadcast Industry" at 9 a.m. on April 22 in room N258.

In addition, the following AIMS member companies will present papers.

Twenty-First Century Fox:

- "An Overview of Today's Emerging Technologies," Thomas Edwards -- April 22, 9 a.m., N260

- "Professional Media Networking Standards Update," Thomas Edwards -- April 25, 1:30 p.m., N258

Cisco Systems:

- "Architecting SDI to IP for Video Production and Broadcast Workflows," Sunil Gudurvalmiki -- April 24, noon, at the CMIP Debate Theater

- "Troubleshooting IP Fabric in Broadcast Production Network," Pradeep Kathail and Subha Dhesikan -- April 25, 11:30 a.m., N258

- "Optimum Design and Operation of Large PTP Networks," Thomas Kernen -- April 25, 3 p.m., N258

Grass Valley, a Belden Brand:

- "A Model for the Design of IP Based Live Production Systems With Low Latency," Michael Cronk (AIMS Board Chairman) -- April 25, 11 a.m., N258

- "IP Video: What Have We Learned So Far?" Sara Kudrle and Robert Erickson -- April 25, 4 p.m., N258

- "IP - It's About Time," Sara Kudrle and Chuck Meyer -- April 26, 2:30 p.m., N258

Harmonic Inc.:

- "Long Live IP Implementing Practical IP Playout Systems," Andy Warman April 25, 3:30 p.m., N258

Imagine Communications:

- "Implementation of a Multi-Vendor, Standards-Based, All-IP Production Control System," John Mailhot -- April 22, 9 a.m., N258

- "SMPTE ST 2110 Explained What it is, What it Does, Why it Will Rule the World," Leigh Whitcomb -- April 22, 9 a.m., N258

- "Understanding SMPTE 2059 (PTP) IP-based Timing, With Application Studies and Results," Leigh Whitcomb -- April 22, 1:30 p.m., N258

Macnica:

- "Switching Techniques in Live Video over IP Systems," Marc Levy April 25, 9:30 a.m., N258

Utah Scientific:

"Navigating Islands in a Hybrid IP and SDI Environment," Scott Barella (AIMS Board Member) April 25, 10:30 a.m., N258

"The fact that papers from so many AIMS members have been selected as part of the NAB program this year is a clear indication that IP is the hot topic for the show," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "Our goal is to foster the adoption of standards based IP protocols and these papers contribute to that cause while also demonstrating the tremendous progress that has been made toward common IP workflows."

At the 2017 NAB Show, AIMS will continue the IP discussion and join AES, AMWA, EBU, NAB, IABM, Media Networking Alliance, SMPTE, and VSF in the IP Showcase, which will take place in booth N4824. AIMS' participation in the IP Showcase is part of its ongoing cooperative effort to establish a uniform approach to all-IP workflows based on industry standards and recommendations that are already established or are well underway.

# # #

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@AIMSAlliance%20members%20to%20present%2015%20papers%20related%20to%20IP%20video%20delivery%20at%202017%20%23NABShow.%20-%20https://goo.gl/l0WJ3u%20@NABShow