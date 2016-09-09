Linear Acoustic® Aero Makes Verance Open Watermarking Available Immediately

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2016 —Linear Acoustic, the industry leader in TV audio processing,today announced that Verance Open Watermarking, the world’s first open solution for first-screen ACR (Automatic Content Recognition), is currently only available through Linear Acoustic in theAERO.2000 and AERO.100 TV audio processors.

The inclusion of Verance Open Watermarking within the Linear Acoustic real-time loudness processors provides television broadcasters with instant access to a full suite of broadband-enabled next-generation television features, including personalized, interactive content and addressable advertising.

Verance submitted their Open Watermarking solution to ATSC in response to its Call for Proposals for ACR Watermarking Systems in May 2014. Following an evaluation of all submissions, the ATSC TG3/S33 Specialist Group on Management and Protocols selected Verance Open Watermarking for standardization within the ATSC 3.0 specification. Verance Open Watermarking can also be used to support other interactive television systems, including HbbTV.

Linear Acoustic AERO audio processors are deployed in hundreds of television broadcast stations in the U.S. and internationally, where they provide loudness management, Nielsen embedding and emission coding functions. The Linear Acoustic AERO.2000 and AERO.100 have been tested and approved for Verance Open Watermarking by major U.S. broadcasting networks. A simple field software upgrade is all that is required to convert existing units into Verance Open Watermarking enabled devices. Demonstrations will be available in stand J.740 during the IBC 2016 tradeshow, September 9-13.

“The partnership with Verance is a perfect example of our mission as the newly formed TV Solutions Group of the Telos Alliance,” said Chris Shaw, VP of Global Sales for Linear Acoustic. “The technology and market opportunity are at the right place at the right time. This is what providing solutions to our customers is all about.”

Nil Shah, Chief Executive of Verance, commented, “With the selection of Linear Acoustic to deploy our technology on a hardware platform, we have enabled the immediate use of Verance Open Watermarking to empower TV broadcasters to offer a revolutionary set of applications and enhancements.”

ABOUT LINEAR ACOUSTIC®

Linear Acoustic continues to lead the industry toward high quality DTV audio that is naturally compliant. The company designs and manufactures the AERO™ range of real-time and file-based loudness managers, UPMAX® upmixing and downmixing solutions, and the LQ™ series of loudness metering products. It is part of radio and television audio technology company The Telos Alliance, headquartered in Cleveland, with additional offices around the world.

ABOUT VERANCE CORPORATION

Verance Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium watermarking technology and solutions. Verance technologies have been adopted as standards by the Advanced Television Systems Committee for content recognition and enhancement, by the motion picture industry for the protection of theatrical and home entertainment motion pictures in the Blu-ray Disc and 4K formats, and by the worldwide recording industry for protection of content in the DVD-Audio and SD-Audio formats. Verance’s industry standard watermarking solutions are licensed by over 100 consumer electronics, computer software, and semiconductor companies worldwide and are incorporated in over 250 million consumer devices.



ABOUT THE TELOS ALLIANCE®

For three decades, the brands of the Telos Alliance have revolutionized radio and television by pioneering disruptive, cutting-edge audio technology with the goal of helping global networks and local stations produce better programming, improve audience engagement, and bolster ratings. The Telos Alliance is made up of six brands—Telos® Systems, Omnia® Audio, Axia® Audio, Linear Acoustic®, 25-Seven® Systems, and Minnetonka™ Audio—that raise the bar for quality and innovation in the radio and television industries. The Telos Alliance invented Audio over IP for broadcast and contributed time and resources to the effort that led to the AES67 standard. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, with additional offices and dealers around the world, the Telos Alliance offers an industry-leading five-year warranty, and backs users' critical on-air needs with worldwide 24/7 round-the-clock support for all customers.