Point Source Audio Announces 'CANCUN for Consultants' Giveaway

Petaluma, CA — May 23, 2016 —Point Source Audio® (PSA), an audio equipment manufacturer and Digigram’s Master Distributor for the Americas, announced an exclusive giveaway of Digigram’s CANCUN 222-Mic USB sound card aimed at sound consultants and audio engineers who need to make acoustic room measurements. The winner of the $760 (MSRP) CANCUN will be selected from show registrations at Point Source Audio’s booth C10820 during InfoComm, June 8-10, 2016 in Las Vegas.

“For sound consultants and live sound audio engineers, every sound project begins with an analysis of the room acoustics so we wanted to give them a chance at a unique CANCUN experience,” said Point Source Audio President James Lamb. The CANCUN 222-Mic is compatible with SMAART software, and has its own software app that lets the user perform onscreen metering when adjusting the parameters from the CANCUN.

CANCUN may be the sleekest way to conduct acoustic room measurement—it has an ultra-thin compact form factor that rivals smart devices, yet has a highly touchable interface of lighted LEDs. Sound consultants and audio engineers interested in some early hands-on experience can try CANCUN’s interactive demo at www.point-sourceaudio.com, and register to win it during InfoComm 2016 at the Point Source Audio booth C10820.

More information about Point Source Audio's various audio solutions can be found by visiting www.point-sourceaudio.com

About Point Source Audio

