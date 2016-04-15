Avid and Quantum Create Flexible New Archive Storage Options Optimized for Avid Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 12, 2016 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that Avid(R) has developed a connector for the company's Interplay(R) | MAM system and Quantum's StorNext Storage Manager" that enables seamless integration of Quantum archive storage systems into Avid environments.

Tight Integration Enhances Long-Term Storage Options

The Avid connector for StorNext Storage Manager gives users the ability to access and control StorNext(R) archive and restore functions through Interplay | MAM, including automated movement of content across different archive storage tiers: Quantum's Lattus(R) object storage, tape libraries and Q-Cloud(R) services. Integrated into various business processes within Interplay | MAM, this solution provides more intelligent, long-term content management, faster access to a nearline archive tier via standard network protocols and better protection of Avid projects with an archive strategy.

Collaboration Provides Greater Value to Customers

In addition to developing a solution that enables tight integration of Avid Interplay | MAM with Quantum archive solutions, Avid also has joined the Quantum Advantage Program". This program provides a platform for partners to test and qualify their technology with Quantum offerings and provide integrated, best-in-class solutions that deliver enhanced value to customers' workflows.

Quantum will be showcasing the new Avid archive solutions at Avid Connect 2016, April 16-17, in Las Vegas, and in the Quantum booth (SL8416) at the 2016 NAB Show, April 18-21, in

Las Vegas.

Supporting Quotes

Ed Caracappa, Senior Director of Global Alliances, Avid

"We are excited to be a part of the Quantum Advantage Program, which will help ensure mutual customers achieve the best possible solution when linking Quantum offerings to the Avid MediaCentral Platform."

Geoff Stedman, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Scale-out Storage Solutions, Quantum

"Through initiatives ranging from solution development to closer alignment of sales and support activities, Quantum is working closely with Avid to help Avid customers better manage their content over the long term. Together our technologies empower users to optimize their media storage and access to content on a broad range of archive platforms, providing significant time and cost savings that make it easier to achieve their creative and business goals."

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including large government agencies, broadcasters, research institutions and commercial enterprises. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.

