Imagine Communications Automates Workflow for Botswana TV & Radio

MUNICH – Aug. 20, 2015 – Imagine Communications, a global leader in video and advertising solutions serving the media and entertainment, multichannel video programming distributors and enterprise markets, today announced it has implemented its Broadcast Master™ traffic and scheduling system at the headquarters of Botswana TV and Radio (BTV&R) in Gabarone, Botswana. BTV&R is embarking on a transition to a fully digital, tapeless environment, and Broadcast Master is central to delivering the transition and to developing new and efficient workflows.

BTV&R previously had a number of manual systems for scheduling and traffic, backed with information on spreadsheets. As part of the implementation, Imagine Communications designed and implemented the solution, and enabled and executed seamless data transfer, including rights management, from other systems into the new Broadcast Master solution.

“We are a broadcaster in transition, and for this critical foundation we needed a proven system we could trust,” said Bontle Mogotllwana, general manager, BTV&R. “Imagine Communications was the only company able to provide a full turnkey solution, including software, hardware and networking. They demonstrated real interest in our requirements, and their experts in London and Dubai worked with us to help ensure it meets our needs precisely.”

The new system also provides support for BTV&R’s marketing and sales teams, allowing them to develop rich campaign planning across both radio and television. The Imagine Communications solution was chosen because of its ability to support new and more powerful workflows across the organization. BTV&R is leveraging the Broadcast Master solution’s ability to automate and efficiently manage daily operations, as well as its comprehensive suite of modular and scalable rights, sales, scheduling and media management solutions to advance the broadcaster’s productivity and revenue generation.

“BTV&R needed to do what all broadcasters seek to achieve – automate processes and generate revenue by helping to ensure that up-to-date and accurate information is available to everyone in the planning, traffic, sales and playout chain,” said Mathias Eckert, vice president, EMEA, Imagine Communications. “The flexibility of Broadcast Master as a single, integrated system that can help simplify workflows and eliminate errors can also be tailored to specific requirements. But perhaps even more important is that the core functionality has been developed specifically for radio and television and proven at broadcast facilities around the world.”

The Broadcast Master solution in Botswana provides the company with new and improved business operations, including utilization of a single-scheduling approach that allows all planning, sales, traffic and scheduling users to work on the same data, helping to ensure that current information is available to everyone. Additionally, with integrated management tools for linear and nonlinear program rights, advertising sales, media management and station workflow improvement, the system can also be expanded across the organization as it grows, allowing BTV&R to deliver a better experience to its viewers and listeners.

# # #

About Imagine Communications

Imagine Communications Corp. is a global leader in video and advertising solutions serving the media and entertainment, multichannel video programming distributors and enterprise markets, spanning 185 countries. Today, nearly half of the world’s video channels traverse through more than 3 million Imagine Communications products deployed around the world. Imagine Communications provides the most complete end-to-end video solutions and is innovating to deliver the most advanced IP, cloud-enabled, software-defined network and workflow solutions in the world. Visit www.imaginecommunications.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter @imagine_comms.