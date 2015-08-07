Powersoft Announces Significant Expansion of US Sales Rep Network

August 6, 2015 · Ventura, Calif. – Audio specialist Powersoft announced a significant expansion in its network of U.S. sales representatives as it looks to continue fulfilling increased customer demand across the touring, installation and event broadcast markets. Effective immediately, the company announces the appointment of four new sales representative firms, increasing the company’s reach into the Ohio Valley, the Pacific Northwest, Northern California and the Ark-La-Tex regions.

The four companies, which augment and expand Powersoft’s existing sales and distribution network, include Wadsworth, OH-based Online Enterprises, Inc., Austin, TX-based Aldridge Marketing, Inc., Seattle, Wash.-based Audio Source, Inc. and Roseville, Calif.-based Layer 8 Inc. Each of the companies is authorized to carry the entire Powersoft portfolio with immediate effect.

“By expanding our sales rep network in the U.S. to include these highly regarded firms, we are able to scale to the needs of our growing customer base, while providing more concentration and ‘feet on the street in select regions’,” says Kurt Metzler, U.S. Sales Director, Powersoft. “Each of these companies is well equipped to carry out a premium and knowledgeable sales experience with our customers in a variety of markets, including A/V installation, sports facilities, theme parks and areas where we are seeing expansion.”

This year, Powersoft celebrated its 20th anniversary, while introducing its latest innovation: the Ottocanali DSP+D. With the addition of the Ottocanali DSP+D to its product portfolio, the company is able to provide yet another dimension of control and flexibility to its customers while offering a product range that is capable of delivering anywhere between 150 watts per channel at 4 ohms to over 9,000 watts per channel at 4 ohms.

“As our exclusive amplifier manufacturing partner, Powersoft provides Layer 8 and its business partners with premium amplification solutions that are unique to the market,” said Rocky Giannetta, President of Layer 8 Inc. “The company’s innovative heritage is evident not only in its amplifiers, but in other groundbreaking products such as DEVA. We are confident that Powersoft will quickly become the standard for both the touring and installation markets for networked audio amplification.”

For more information on Online Enterprises, Aldridge Marketing, Audio Source and Layer 8, please visit the companys’ websites:

http://www.onlinerep.com

http://www.aldridgemarketing.com

http://audiosourcesales.com

http://www.layer8inc.net