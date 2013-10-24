VidCheck shows new QC products at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, VidCheck showed several new QC products for file-based media.

VidCheck Post is Windows software that does fully automatic QC and correction of file-based media, including not only checking to meet the CALM audio loudness regulations, but also fully automated correction. It has all the testing features of the full version of VidChecker, and tests one file at a time. (Full VidChecker tests four at a time.)

VidApps-Audio is a plug-in for NLEs such as Final Cut Pro, Avid and Adobe that is focused on doing audio loudness checking and correction. So if a small broadcaster has an NLE and wants to ensure that the audio meets the CALM requirements they can use this plug-in to check and automatically correct the audio.