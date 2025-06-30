LPTV Broadcasters Association to Hold Webinar on Station Sales

DENVER—Low-power television (LPTV) station owners looking to navigate the complexities of selling their assets in today's dynamic media environment are invited to an essential upcoming webinar, “Selling Your LPTV Station.” The session will feature two leading figures in the LPTV industry: Greg Guy, managing partner at Tideline Partners LLC, and Bill Christian, a highly experienced station owner.

The webinar is designed to provide practical guidance for owners contemplating a sale, offering a deep dive into current market dynamics and strategies for maximizing value. Greg Guy will share his extensive knowledge on valuation trends and key factors that attract buyers, drawing on Tideline Partners’ unparalleled track record as the firm that has brokered more LPTV transactions in recent years than any other.

Joined by Bill Christian, who has successfully bought and sold numerous LPTV stations, the discussion will offer candid insights directly from the negotiating table. Attendees will learn how to prepare their station for a sale, discover the biggest mistakes sellers often make, and understand what buyers prioritize when acquiring stations.

“Whether you’re actively preparing to sell or simply exploring your options, this webinar will equip you with the knowledge to better position your station, understand the sales process, and navigate it with confidence,” said Amy Lodes, director of the LPTV Broadcasters Association. "This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from two leaders with deep expertise in the LPTV space."

"Selling Your LPTV Station” will be held Tuesday, July 8 at 2 p.m. ET. The event is free to members of the Low-Power Television Broadcasters Association and $25 for non-members. Register here.