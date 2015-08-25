Thomson Video Network to Demo UHD Broadcasting of HDR Content

RENNES, FRANCE—With Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range among the expected trending topics at this year’s IBC show, Thomson Video Network will be on hand to demonstrate its new ViBE 4K real-time compression encoder with a demonstration of encoding a live UHD TV signal to distribute HDR content.

Thomson Video Network ViBE 4K

The ViBE 4K enables media enterprises to use HEVC to provide optimal video experience to consumers through live compression of UHD sources up to 60 fps and in 10-bit color. In Thomson’s demonstration, ViBE 4K will take a UHD HDR signal from a SMPTE 2084-compliant broadcast feed and encode it to provide a standard UHD HEVC Main10 compressed stream with HDR information. After that, the stream can be decoded using any HEVC Main10-compliant decoder.

ViBE 4K with HDR support will be available for purchase in early 2016, but you can see it in action first at IBC 2015, which runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam. Thomson Video Network will be located at booth 14.A10.