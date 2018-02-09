Simon Mainwaring Tapped for NAB Show Keynote

WASHINGTON—Branding expert Simon Mainwaring will take up residency on the main stage of the 2018 NAB Show as he has been announced as the keynote speaker for the session “The Future of Profit is Purpose.” The focus of the session will be on how companies can develop and implement purpose-driven strategy to optimize overall business results.

Simon Mainwaring

Specific areas of focus for Mainwaring will include “conscious capitalism” and vignettes on how companies are positioning themselves in today’s marketplace. Following the keynote, Mainwaring will be joined by marketing and advertising executive Roy Spence for a Q&A session titled “Implementing Conscious Capitalism at Your Station.”

Mainwaring is the founder and CEO of We First, a consultancy for purpose-driven brands. Spence is the co-founder and chairman of GSD&M, a marketing and advertising agency, as well as the co-founder and CEO of The Purpose Institute, which helps companies identify and foster core values.

“The Future of Profit is Purpose” will take place on the main stage on Monday, April 9.

The 2018 NAB Show will take place from April 7-12 in Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.