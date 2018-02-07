2018 NAB Show Launching Video Streaming Summit

WASHINGTON—Streaming is carving out a space for itself in the schedule for the 2018 NAB Show with the announcement of a new, one-day Streaming Summit set to debut this year. Slated for April 11, the event is co-produced by streaming industry expert Dan Rayburn and will look at the dynamics of the streaming media business, from technology advances to content offerings.

The Streaming Summit will look to bring together the key players that deal with the creation, monetization and delivery of video across all platforms. Topics at the Summit will cover things like live linear workflows, transcoding, OTT, live streaming and distribution. Case studies, presentations and panel sessions will make up the Summit’s offerings.

“The Streaming Summit will educate and empower attendees with the information and tools needed to understand and leverage streaming and online video services for the good of their business and the industry as a whole,” said Rayburn in NAB’s official announcement.

NAB has also announced that the Streaming Summit will also be included as part of the schedule at NAB Show New York in October.

Speaking proposals for the Summit are now being accepted. Additional information can be found here. The Streaming Summit will take place on April 11 at the Westgate Hotel.