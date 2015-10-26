SGL to Highlight New FlashNet Systems at CCW

FAREHAM, ENGLAND—After it takes part in SMPTE 2015, which is currently underway in Los Angeles, SGL will be making a stop at CCW 2015 to demo a number of new and updated products. Among its goodies, SGL will highlight the new FlashPack system and new version of FlashWeb, as well as cloud and Avid services.

Asset migration services will be a key of SGL’s presentations, with the FlashNet Migration Service on full display. The service enables a whole migration to be set as a single background task that optimizes available archiving equipment and speeds up processes to reduce migration times.

The new entry level FlashPack is a content storage management ‘in-a-box’ system that provides all elements of an integrated Hierarchical Storage Management archive, allowing broadcasters and content owners a fully expandable archive. Meanwhile, the new version of FlashWeb includes enhanced search capabilities and simplified navigation for the ability to archive and restore material to any configured FlashNet disk or tape group.

SGL will also showcase a recent collaboration with Aspera and Data Expedition that allows broadcasters and content owners to transfer media to AWS cloud service. Another integration offer from SGL that will be on display is the support for Avid Web Services, allowing users to employ Avid Integrated Archive at any time in the future.